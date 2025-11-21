Mentally Unstable Boy Stabs NSCDC Personnel To Death In Akure

The Ondo State Police Command said a mentally unstable boy has stabbed a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to death yesterday in the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Akure. NAN reports that the incident happened at Oke-Ala in Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Ayanlade, who said the NSCDC personnel died while receiving treatment in the hospital, explained that he died as a result of the injury sustained while trying to chain the boy. “Yes, it is true that the civil defense personnel died while receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

An eyewitness told journalists that the incident happened when the mother of the suspect invited the NSCDC personnel to assist in chaining the boy to restrain him from being a nuisance in the society. The eyewitness, who said the boy had been mentally unstable for years, said he removed a knife from the civil defence personnel and stabbed him severally.

“Actually, when the boy started misbehaving this morning, his mother invited two civil defence officers to help her chain him.

“Meanwhile, in the process, he overpowered the civil defence personnel and removed knife from the man and stabbed him “But, it was unfortunate that the NSCDC man died despite having a gun when the incident happened,” the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, NSCDC, Head of Public Relations Office in the state, confirmed the incident. Aidamenbor explained that the personnel was stabbed while trying to restrain the boy for onward transport to the hospital for treatment.