‘Mental Wellness, Financial Independence Must Go Hand-In-Hand,’ – Unfiltered Founder

Okpechi Chinyere Vivian, founder of the Chinny’s Unfiltered platform, has called for a more integrated approach to mental wellness and financial empowerment, particularly for women navigating economic pressure, workplace demands, and social expectations.

Speaking recently on the growing intersection between mental health, financial stability, and productivity, Chinyere said sustainable empowerment efforts must move beyond surface-level motivation to address the structural and emotional challenges many women face daily.

According to her, financial stress remains one of the most under-acknowledged contributors to mental and emotional strain, often compounded by limited access to support systems and societal pressure to “cope silently.”

“Mental wellness can not be treated in isolation from economic realities,” she said. “When individuals lack financial clarity or stability, it often reflects in anxiety, burnout, and impaired decision-making.”

Chinyere, who has spent over 16 years working across the banking and finance sector after an early career in the pharmaceutical industry, said her professional journey exposed her to the real-life consequences of poor financial planning, workplace stress, and unaddressed emotional health challenges.

She currently co-owns LandView Property Investment Limited and DPrecise Medical Laboratories, two indigenous firms operating in the real estate and healthcare sectors.

According to her, both ventures reflect an attempt to build practical solutions around stability, access, and long-term wellbeing.

Through LandView Property Investment Limited, the company has been involved in land acquisition and property development initiatives aimed at increasing access to land ownership and housing delivery.

DPrecise Medical Laboratories, on the other hand, focuses on providing diagnostic and medical services, supporting early detection and access to healthcare.

Chinyere said her exposure to finance, property, and healthcare has reinforced the need for a holistic view of empowerment—one that recognises the connection between economic security, physical health, and mental resilience.

Her advocacy work is channelled through Chinny’s Unfiltered, a platform focused on conversations around mental strength, addiction recovery, and women’s empowerment.

She explained that the platform was created to address gaps in awareness and support for individuals dealing with mental health and substance-related challenges, particularly within professional and entrepreneurial environments.

As public discourse around mental health continues to grow in Nigeria, Chinyere noted that awareness alone is insufficient without practical frameworks, workplace policies, and accessible recovery support.

She urged employers, community leaders, and policymakers to prioritise mental wellness as a productivity and development issue rather than a private or personal matter.

“Mental strength and financial independence are deeply connected,” she said. “When one is neglected, the other suffers, and the cost is felt not just by individuals, but by organisations and society at large.”