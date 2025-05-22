Mental Wellness: Family Physicians Risk Burnout over ‘Japa’ Syndrome

Share

As the world commemorated World Family Doctor Day on May 19, the spotlight has turned toward the unsung heroes of primary care, family physicians who are quietly waging one of the most important battles of the time—the battle for mental wellness.

This year’s theme, ‘Building Mental Resilience in a Changing World’, could not be more urgent or more timely. Dr. Blessing Chukwukelu, National President of the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFCON), who addressed the media from R-Jolad Hospital in Lagos, has raised the alarm, saying shrinking workforce occasioned by the ‘japa’ syndrome, making more and more doctors leave Nigeria for better opportunities abroad, has resulted in fewer doctors, more patients, and a heavy psychological burden on the shoulders of those who remain.

The very doctors promoting mental resilience in others are themselves at risk of burnout, she lamented. According to Dr. Chukwukelu, the work of family physicians extends beyond the clinic.

Through public outreach, educational campaigns, and health talks—especially those held during events like World Family Doctor Day—they combat the stigma and ignorance surrounding mental health.

Yet even as they shoulder these vital responsibilities, family physicians themselves face immense professional challenges. “We are treating patients who are suffering deeply, and it’s emotionally exhausting,” said Dr. Chukwukelu.

“At the same time, our workforce is shrinking because of the ‘Japa’ syndrome—more and more doctors are leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad.” She emphasised the indispensable role family physicians play in safeguarding the mental health of individuals, families, and entire communities.

“Family doctors are not just the first point of contact in healthcare— they are the first line of defense in identifying, managing, and referring mental health conditions before they spiral into crises,” Dr. Chukwukelu said.

“We are trained to manage people from cradle to grave, and that includes the often overlooked domain of mental wellness.”

Nigeria, like much of the world, faces an escalating mental health crisis. Economic instability, social uncertainty, insecurity, and the fast pace of modern life are collectively taking a toll on the nation’s mental well-being. Anxiety, depression, and substance abuse are on the rise.

Unfortunately, these challenges are met with limited mental health infrastructure, a deep-rooted stigma, and a chronic shortage of psychiatrists—with just one available for every 700,000 Nigerians. In this strained landscape, family physicians have emerged as a critical bridge between vulnerable patients and the scarce mental health resources available.

Our ability to identify mental health red flags and intervene early not just helpful—it’s essential

“Most Nigerians won’t ever meet a psychiatrist,” Dr. Chukwukelu noted. “But they will meet a family doctor. That makes our ability to identify mental health red flags and intervene early not just helpful—it’s essential.”

Family physicians conduct mental health screenings using tools like the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) and General Health Questionnaire (GHQ-12). They offer first-line counseling, initiate pharmacological interventions when necessary, and refer to specialists when cases require advanced care.

To address the burn out facing the few family doctors on ground in the country, the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria has launched a Diploma in Family Medicine programme—an alternative pathway for young doctors who may not be able to commit to a full five- to six-year residency. The goal is to expand the number of trained primary care providers who can competently manage both physical and mental health conditions.

“We need more hands on deck,” Dr. Chukwukelu stressed. “We’re calling on fresh medical graduates and mid-career doctors alike to consider family medicine. We’re ready to train and mentor them.” What sets family physicians apart is not only their medical expertise, but also their deep, longitudinal relationships with patients.

They are uniquely positioned to detect subtle changes in behaviour, mood, and social interaction that may indicate mental distress. They understand the nuance of cultural context, familial dynamics, and spiritual beliefs—factors that often shape how mental health is perceived and experienced in Nigeria.

This enables them to provide patient-centered, compassionate care that respects both the science and the soul of healing. “Mental health isn’t about perfect happiness,” Dr. Chukwukelu said. “It’s about resilience—the capacity to adapt, to endure, and to find meaning through life’s inevitable ups and downs.” As the theme of this year’s World Family Doctor Day suggests, resilience is the goal—not just for patients, but for doctors too.

Family physicians are increasingly embracing lifestyle medicine to empower patients with strategies for mental wellness: physical activity, good sleep hygiene, nutrition, social connection, and mindfulness. In doing so, they are not merely managing illness—they are cultivating wellness.

“We help people build inner strength,” said Dr. Chukwukelu. “We teach them to cope, to adapt, and to live with hope. And in doing that, we build healthier communities.”

There is no quick fix to Nigeria’s mental health crisis. But family physicians are proving that progress is possible—one patient, one family, one community at a time. As World Family Doctor Day 2025 fades into memory, its message remains clear: support your family physician, and they will support your health—mental and physical alike. In a world of growing uncertainty, they are the steady hand guiding Nigerians toward a future of resilience, dignity, and care.

Share