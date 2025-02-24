Mental Health Expert Advocates Increased Community Involvement

Share

A Consultant Psychiatrist, Zubairu Umar, has emphasized the need for enhanced community engagement and awareness to improve mental health management in Nigeria.

Umar, Deputy Director of Clinical Services at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital (FNPH), Kware, Sokoto State, made this call during a meeting with traditional heads and Community Development Committees (CDC) Chairmen in Sokoto.

The training, themed “Strengthening Mental Healthcare, Access, and Linkages,” was organized by FNPH Kware in collaboration with Numora Integrated Limited.

The program aims to cover all northwest states of Nigeria.

Umar stressed the importance of a collective approach to addressing mental health issues, involving individuals, groups, and stakeholders.

He highlighted that research shows one in four people will experience some form of mental disorder in their lifetime.

Common issues like depression, anxiety, sleep problems, and persistent unexplained pain should be taken seriously.

According to him, mental illnesses are often influenced by factors such as genetics, environment, trauma, drug abuse, poor parenting, stress, and brain disorders.

He cautioned against seeking treatment from traditional healers due to cultural beliefs and ignorance about the medical efficacy of psychiatric treatment.

Umar also attributed the high prevalence of mental health issues to the lack of synergy between formal medical institutions and traditional or religious healers, where most cases are first addressed.

The Chief Medical Director of FNPH Kware, Shehu Sale, echoed the need for increased funding, government attention, and public focus on mental health.

He highlighted the growing drug abuse epidemic and the misbelief that mental health issues are caused by supernatural forces.

Sale recommended integrating mental health into general healthcare, particularly in primary healthcare settings, as a key solution to achieving comprehensive health coverage.

The Sokoto State CDC Chairman, Bala Gadanga, emphasized the importance of community groups in raising awareness and improving the treatment and referral of mental health patients.

He encouraged traditional heads and CDC Chairmen to spread their knowledge within their communities.

Gadanga called for better social support systems and collaboration with healthcare providers to tackle mental health challenges.

He urged all healthcare professionals to promote best practices and address substance abuse as a significant risk factor for mental illness, particularly among youth.

The session also featured a discussion led by Psychiatric Nurse Mr. Tukur Jelani, who covered various mental health issues, care categories, challenges, and solutions.

