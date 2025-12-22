Mental Health Act Yet To Fully Decriminalise Suicide – Cleric

An Abuja-based cleric and legal scholar, Rev. Fr. Anthony Azuwike, yesterday said Nigeria’s Mental Health Act signed in 2023 was progressive but has not fully decriminalised attempted suicide nationwide under existing laws.

Azuwike, Head of Department, Private and Property Law at Veritas University Abuja, made the observation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday concerning mental health.

According to him, the Act replaced the outdated 1958 Lunacy Act and recognises attempted suicide as a psychiatric emergency, but criminal provisions within Nigeria’s Penal and Criminal Codes remain enforceable today.

“The Mental Health Act was signed into law in 2023 and replaced the outdated 1958 Lunacy Act, but it does not explicitly decriminalise attempted suicide,” Azuwike said.

Azuwike told NAN that the Penal Code in Northern Nigeria and the Criminal Code in Southern Nigeria still contained provisions criminalising attempted suicide in spite of evolving mental health awareness across the country today.