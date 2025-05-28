Menstruation Isn’t Curse: Gender Foundation Tasks Girls On Confidence

Share

The Gender Foundation, an NGO focused on gender, has tasked young girls to embrace menstrual hygiene and discard the shame often associated with their monthly flow, stressing that menstruation should be seen as a sign of strength and confidence, not secrecy or embarrassment.

At an outreach held to commemorate World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, 2025, at Osogbo Grammar School, Osun State, the foundation emphasized that menstrual education should start from home, urging parents to talk openly to their daughters about periods.

Speaking at the event, Comrade Adegoke Oluwayemisi, convener of the initiative, said the organization’s mission goes beyond sharing sanitary pads , it’s about giving girls the confidence to manage their cycles without fear or shame.

“We come out here to sensitize them, not just on hygiene but on how to manage the trauma that often comes with the first flow,” she said.

“There’s a limit to how much people agitate for menstrual hygiene, and most times, it’s limited to widows or orphans. But these schoolgirls also need help , they need guidance, understanding, and confidence.”

She added that parents have a critical role to play: “They’ve been in these shoes before. They must teach their children how to stay clean and unashamed. Menstruation is not a curse.”

In a show of support, the Osun State Ministry of Youth Affairs was represented by Mrs Taiwo Oladunjoye, the Permanent Secretary, described menstruation as a natural part of life that should be embraced, not hidden.

“Hygiene is more than just habit — it’s a foundation for self-confidence. Understanding your cycle is key to good health and pride in your body,” she told the pupils.

Also speaking, Mrs Blessing Ailewon Temitope of Red Cross shared practical tips, encouraging girls to track their cycles using calendars or mobile phones, and to prioritize proper washing and sun-drying of underwear to prevent infections.

“Never soak your panties for long , wash immediately and dry under the sun. Always stay clean when on your flow,” she said.

In addition to education, sanitary pads were distributed to all the girls in attendance — with dignity and care.

For many of the pupils, the program was a turning point. Hassan Rukayat, an SS1 student, expressed gratitude, saying:

“I feel proud of my body now. This program made me understand that my period is not something to hide.”

