June 2, 2023
Menstrual Hygiene: Ngo Distributes Pads To Ogun Mothers, Girls

The Loving Heart of Faith Foundation has sensitised mothers and girls to the need to stay clean and free from germs. The body visited the Oduola Ilase Ijesa community and Community High School Ota-efun in Osogbo with the message to mark this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day).

The highlights of the event included a health talk, a blood pressure examination as well as the distribution of menstrual pads and detergents. In her lecture to the female students of Community High School, Ota-efun, the Assistant Director of Nursing Services of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Mrs Folasayo Akinremi stressed that they must be conscious of their body hygiene.

