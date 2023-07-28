Men’s Relay Team Berth In Budapest After Asaba Victory

Nigeria’s 4x100m relay team yesterday pushed themselves to a slot at the fast-approaching World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after running to a 38.26secs finish at the Warri Grand Prix that took place at the tartan track of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

Nigeria currently out of the 16 teams expected to burn the track in Budapest after their last race failed to produce the expected time to move into the top 16 list. The Nigerian side failed to qualify for the championship in Lome, (Togo), Yaba College of Technology (Nigeria) and Benin Republic.

The race in Warri was a three-in-one event, with five countries competing in the 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed relays. Nigeria’s men’s 4x100m relay team was expected to run faster than the 38.36secs Switzerland relay team ran in August last year to at least move into the final qualifying position for next month’s World Athletics Championships.