Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria Marks 10 Years Of Defining Style

Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria, regarded as the largest and most influential men’s fashion showcase in Sub-Saharan Africa, celebrated its 10th anniversary in spectacular style with a three-day fashion experience at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

Founded by Seth Santiago Roberts and produced in partnership with Mr. Tonye Hart, Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria has become a powerhouse platform for creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation, giving both emerging and established designers a stage to shine.

For the past four years, the event has enjoyed a strategic partnership with Jabi Lake Mall, under the leadership of Mr. Abiola Oparinde (Marketing Manager), providing a world-class venue that merges fashion, commerce, and culture at an international standard.

This year’s landmark edition elevated the experience even further with Infinix and Vento Furniture joining as key partners, transforming Abuja into a true fashion capital.

The celebration drew diplomats, dignitaries, media houses, global fashion stakeholders, and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond, making the 10th edition not just a show, but a cultural movement.

The runway came alive with bold presentations, groundbreaking designs, and cultural narratives, underscoring Africa’s dynamic influence on men’s fashion while reinforcing Nigeria’s position on the global style map.

“Ten years of pushing boundaries, elevating men’s fashion, and creating opportunities for designers is a milestone worth celebrating,” said Mr. Seth Santiago Roberts, Founder of Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria.

“Our partnership with Jabi Lake Mall has been instrumental in creating a dynamic space where fashion meets community, and we are excited to build on this legacy for years to come.”

Mr. Tonye Hart, Partner and Producer, added: “Each designer brought a distinct voice and unmatched craftsmanship to the runway, a testament to the depth of African creativity. This platform has grown remarkably, and we remain committed to delivering world-class productions that rival the best in the world.”

As Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria celebrates its decade-long journey, it continues to champion African creativity, redefine men’s fashion, and build bridges with the international fashion industry, cementing its legacy as the leading menswear platform in Africa and a rising force globally.