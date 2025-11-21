Men’s Day: ISISD Advocates Mental Health Support For Men

As the world celebrates the International Men’s Day, government and stakeholders have been called upon to support men’s mental health in Nigeria.

Initiative for Social Impact and Sustainable Development (ISISD) made the call while looking at the myriads of challenges men and boys face in the society and the need for them to achieve potential and contribute meaningfully to the progress of the society.

ISISD co-ordinator, Funmi Falobi said the need to focus on men’s mental health became imperative looking at the 2025 theme: “Celebrating Men and Boys.” “The contributions of men to the socio-economic and political development of the society cannot be overlooked.

Today, we celebrate men’s resilience, achievements and contributions to society, community, family and nation-building. However, we must not neglect the mental health of men in order to have safe society.”

Falobi explained that there is need for global awareness on men’s mental health and the need for the male folks to seek help when in need.

“There is need for cultural sh ift that does not make men to speak out when going through distress and difficult situations.

This has made men to result to suicidal thoughts, substance abuse and low self-esteem. “Nigerian governments and the National Assembly need to make a law that will look into substance abuse in the country and the need to create awareness on mental health for men and boys.