Men’re Not Fit To Lead Society – Kimmy

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Baddie Kimmy has claimed that men are unfit to lead the society.

Justifying her claims, she noted that from politics to other sectors, men have been failing in leadership positions.

The On-Air personality, however, advocated for women to be given equal opportunities to lead as their male counterparts.

READ ALSO:

Speaking in a recent podcast interview with Pulse, Kimmy said, “My radical opinion is that men are not fit to lead our society.

“I will not support a man for any political office. I mean, who is our president now?”