Meningitis Outbreak: Sokoto Launches Sensitization Campaign

Share

… Govt Launches Sensitization Campaign

The Sokoto State government has raised the alarm over a meningitis outbreak that has affected approximately 300 people across the state.

In response, the government, in collaboration with key health agencies, has launched a sensitization campaign to curb the spread of the disease and educate the public on preventive measures.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruku Umar Abubakar Wurno, disclosed that while about 300 individuals have been impacted by the outbreak, only 16 are currently receiving treatment.

Speaking at a one-day state-level sensitization campaign held at Alu Ya Gode Hall in the Sokoto South Local Government Secretariat, the commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and seek medical attention at nearby health facilities if they experience symptoms such as high fever, vomiting, or neck stiffness.

The event, organized by the State Ward Development Committee (WDC) in partnership with the State Ministry of Health and the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, brought together government officials, health experts, and community leaders to address the outbreak.

Comrade Bala Gadanga Sokoto, State Chairman of the WDC, noted that the campaign—the first of its kind—was prompted by recent cases recorded in several local government areas. He reiterated the key symptoms of meningitis, emphasizing that early detection and treatment are critical.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, commended Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu’s administration for its proactive efforts in improving the health of Sokoto residents.

The Sultan also reaffirmed the traditional institution’s commitment to supporting the state’s health initiatives.

The campaign featured contributions from prominent figures, including Prof. Abdullahi Suleiman Mainasara, Vice Chancellor of SAISA University of Medical Sciences and Technology, as well as representatives from UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

Other speakers included Dr. Muhammad Bello Marnona, Special Adviser to the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Larai Aliyu Tambuwal, Executive Secretary of the Agency, and Comrade Bala Gadanga Sokoto. They all emphasized that meningitis is preventable and called for collective action to safeguard public health.

Malam Ya’u Muhammad Danda, Chairman of the area, represented by his Vice, Alhaji Faruk Umar Garba, described the sensitization effort as timely and essential in tackling the outbreak. Representatives from UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières pledged their support to the state’s efforts in combating the disease.

Nura Bello Maikwanci, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, highlighted the significance of the collaboration between government agencies, healthcare organizations, and community leaders.

“By working together, we aim to ensure a healthier society and reduce the impact of this disease,” he said.

The Sokoto State government’s swift response underscores its commitment to addressing public health challenges and protecting its citizens from preventable diseases like meningitis.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

