Meningitis: NiMet Issues Health Advisory To Kano, Sokoto, Other High Risk States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), on Thursday, issued a public health advisory warning that several northern states face an increased risk of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) as dry season conditions worsen across parts of Nigeria.

According to a notice posted on its X handle, the agency explained that the disease is a serious infection affecting the protective membranes of the brain and spinal cord, and is commonly caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis.

NiMet also explained that CSM spreads through respiratory droplets, particularly in crowded or poorly ventilated environments.

The identified Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno as high-risk states for the disease.

READ ALSO

This is even as the agency urged residents in central parts of the country to remain alert and report suspected symptoms early, while Plateau, Oyo, Cross River, Edo, Ekiti, and Enugu were categorised as low-vigilance areas.

It also identified children and young adults, people living in overcrowded environments, individuals exposed to dry and dusty conditions, and those with weakened immune systems as among the most vulnerable groups.

Symptoms to watch for, according to NiMet, include sudden high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, nausea or vomiting, and sensitivity to light.

“Stay informed. Follow public health guidance and participate in community awareness campaigns.

“Protect yourself and your community. Early awareness, vaccination, and prompt treatment save lives.

“Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent meningitis. Practise good hygiene. Wash your hands regularly and avoid sharing personal items like cups or utensils.

“Ensure good ventilation in homes, schools, and public spaces. Seek early medical care. Watch out for symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, and sensitivity to light,” it stated.