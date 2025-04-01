Meningitis: NCDC Reports 74 Deaths, Worries Over Rising Cases

Share

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) yesterday raised concerns over the increasing number of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) cases across the country, saying its peak season is between November and May.

The latest figures indicate a surge in infections, with 807 suspected cases and 74 deaths reported across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as of March 26, 2025. Director-General Jide Idris told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) they had activated emergency response measures to curb the outbreak, particularly in Kebbi, Katsina, and Sokoto—the most affected states.

He said:“We are in the peak meningitis season, and the risk of transmission is high due to dry, dusty weather and overcrowding. “The government is intensifying vaccination efforts, but public awareness and early detection remain crucial in preventing fatalities,” he said.

According to him, in Kebbi State, health authorities have confirmed 248 suspected cases and 26 deaths since late January. The DG said:

“We are experiencing a sharp increase in cases, and urgent intervention is required to prevent more deaths. “In Gombe State, 70 suspected cases have been recorded, with 31 confirmed infections and three fatalities.”

