Mendy Joins Madrid Team After Injury Scare

Real Madrid left-back, Ferland Mendy has returned to training and is expected to play against Rayo Vallecano in tomorrow’s La Liga match.

While manager Carlo Ancelotti may still opt for Fran Garcia on the left side of the defence, Mendy’s comeback provides added depth ahead of the upcoming mid-week game against Braga in the Champions League.

READ ALSO:

Mendy had missed three training sessions this week due to a minor physical issue. As a precautionary measure, Ancelotti may choose to keep him on the bench for the Rayo Vallecano match, ensuring that the Frenchman is fresh and fully fit for the crucial Champions League clash.

The fitness of both Mendy and Fran Garcia will be vital over the next two months, as Eduardo Camavinga is expected to fill in as a defensive midfielder, replacing Aurelien Tchouameni who sustained a foot fracture during last week’s El Clasico against Barcelona.