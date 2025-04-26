Menace of cultism in Ikorodu, other parts of Lagos raises alarm

Share

The persistent menace of cultism in Ikorodu and several other areas of Lagos State has become a growing concern for residents and authorities alike.

While the Lagos State Government has been commended for its efforts in improving security, the frequency of cult-related violence, especially incidents involving coercion, intimidation, and brutal attacks, continues to unsettle communities across the state.

In January 2025, residents of the Mushin area expressed fear over renewed clashes involving suspected cult groups.

One such incident occurred on Friday, January 17, in the Idi Araba axis, where rival gangs, identified as the Kesari Boys and Hunter Boys, engaged in a violent confrontation.

Eyewitnesses reported that the clash erupted around 8 p.m., forcing residents to flee and shop owners to hurriedly close their businesses. The gangs allegedly wielded dangerous weapons, further heightening panic in the community.

Adedayo Adelumola, a resident, recounted his experience:

“I was returning from YABATECH and heading toward Akintan Street on LUTH Road when people started running in my direction. Before I could react, hoodlums emerged and began chasing each other, shooting guns. I had to take cover in a nearby filling station.”

The situation was brought under control following the arrival of a police team.

However, another resident, identified only as Adewole, noted that the gangs simply relocated to another area; Paul Oguntola Street, where they continued their brawl.

“We’ve been living in fear. Just last December, they killed someone and destroyed several vehicles on our street,” he said.

Some of the hoodlums were reportedly injured during the fracas but managed to escape.

In another incident on January 11, 2025, a person was reportedly killed during a carnival in Abule Ijesha, Yaba.

According to a source, gunshots were heard after a fight broke out at the event. The shooting led to intense backlash, especially since the carnival had not received formal approval.

Cult-related violence has also plagued the Ikorodu area, as highlighted by the 2024 case of Yusuf Lekan Olowolagba, a 27-year-old father who fled to France after surviving multiple assassination attempts by cultists.

A source close to Olowolagba, an automobile mechanic trained in Ebute Metta, alleged that cultists began threatening his life after he refused to be recruited into their group.

His ordeal reportedly began on April 5, 2024, in the Remole area of Ikorodu. While returning from work, he was chased by four men and later abducted.

He was taken to a shrine where he reportedly saw other captives; some blindfolded with red cloths, awaiting forced initiation. Those who resisted were allegedly executed on the spot.

Although his initiation was postponed until the following day, Olowolagba managed to escape despite sustaining knife wounds. He was taken to a hospital, and upon recovery, gave a detailed account to a journalist.

Despite appeals for protection, police could only advise him to relocate.

However, the threats persisted. Olowolagba eventually moved to Alagomeji, but the cultists continued tracking him.

He received threatening messages referencing his son, his mother’s shop, and other personal details.

Tragically, on May 5, 2024, his younger brother, Jamiu, was killed at his workplace. The cultists later contacted Yusuf to confirm the murder and threatened his wife and child.

On May 13, the cultists attacked his mother at her cow meat stall in Oyingbo Market, breaking her legs. She is now confined to a wheelchair.

Fearing for his family’s safety, Olowolagba moved his wife and child to Oyo State. A customer, Mr. Abdulazeez, reportedly helped him escape to France through a contact.

This harrowing account is just one among many that highlight the terror cultism continues to inflict on Lagos communities.

Lagos State’s Anti-Cultism Law:

To combat this growing menace, Lagos State has implemented strict laws targeting cultism:

21-Year Jail Term: For individuals found to be members of cult groups, soliciting others to join, attending cult meetings, or endangering lives through cult-related acts.

15-Year Jail Term: For forming or facilitating meetings of unlawful societies, compelling others to join, or aiding and abetting cultists.

25-Year Jail Term: If violence causing physical harm is used to force someone into a cult.

Possession of Cult Items: Being found with insignias, banners, or documents belonging to a cult group is considered proof of membership.

Armed Cultism: Found in possession of a firearm or attempting to recruit others with weapons attracts a 15-year sentence.

Use of Deadly Substances: Cultists using harmful items like acid or chemicals face 21 years in prison.

Retaliation or Reprisal Orders: Directing another cultist to retaliate or injure someone carries a 21-year sentence.

Additionally, students are only permitted to join school associations recognised by their institution’s student affairs department. Those found guilty of joining cult groups face two years in prison.

The law also states that anyone who aids, protects, or shelters a cultist risks a 15-year sentence.

Conclusion

The fight against cultism in Lagos remains an uphill battle, with stories like Olowolagba’s underscoring the urgent need for better law enforcement and community protection. While the legal framework is in place, proper enforcement, community engagement, and victim protection are critical to winning the war against this dangerous scourge.

Olakunle Adebayo writes from Ikeja, Lagos.

