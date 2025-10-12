Men Spotify Shook Lagos With Afrobeats, Naija Food Café

The energy was off the charts at Fired & Iced, Lekki, Lagos, as Spotify officially launched its Greasy Tunes Café. The launch event, which is a three week experiential pop-up, celebrated the connection between Nigerian culture, food, and music.

The venue, packed with a mix of media, influencers, podcasters, music artists, and fans, set the perfect scene for the brand’s immersive new experience.

The campaign was backed by new Spotify data showing that for Nigerian Gen Z, music and food are core pillars of daily life, with Afrobeats dominating their listening habits from morning to night. Greasy Tunes Café brings this insight to life: customers can order local Nigerian meals and instantly receive a personalised Spotify playlist or podcast, curated in real-time based on their food choices.

The evening featured two exclusive fireside chats that provided intimate insight into the campaign’s vision. Spotify executives, Bea Theron, Experiential Marketing Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa and Victor Okpala, Artist and Label Partnership Manager for West Africa, introduced the strategy, with Theron stressing that the café is an immersive experience built on the pillars of culture, music, and food.

She emphasised that Spotify’s role is clear: supporting creatives and prioritising the hyper-local storytelling essential to celebrating the people of Lagos. “Tonight proves the power of the youth: they build the culture here in Nigeria. The G r e a s y T u n e s C a f é is our future facing model , blending the force of Afrobeats with the authenticity of local cuisine.

This isn’t just a party; it’s a strategic move to establish the new cultural future of Lagos,” said Theron. Okpala expanded on the café’s programming, noting that it will serve a s b o t h a launchpad for local talent and a centre for education.

He highlighted plans to spotlight diverse emerging artists, citing names like Fola and Adekunle Gold. Okpala also announced specific educational moments, including an October 11 screening of a documentary on Afro-Nigerian Afro-funk and the Eyo masquerade, underscoring its commitment to Nigeria’s rich culture and musical heritage.

Following the executives’ discussion, the spotlight shifted to two of the platform’s biggest recent names: Spotify RADAR and South African artist, Thakzin, and Afrobeats artist Fola, who rank among the platform’s most-streamed emerging artists of the 2020s.

Anchored by themes of authenticity and dedication, the artists’ fireside chat offered raw insight into their creative journey. Fola shared that success was anything far from overnight, stressing that background doesn’t define the future. “You have to put in the work; that is my truth,” he said. “Nothing about my journey is overnight.

The love I’m receiving fuels me, and my goal is clear: I’m going to take Afrobeats to the next level.” Thakzin, meanwhile, spoke about the importance of emotion in his sound. “For me, music is about translating real-time feelings into rhythm,” he explained.

“If you’re going to push new sounds, you have to go harder, always, because that’s how you break through and move people.” With the fireside chats concluded, the atmosphere shifted dramatically as DJ Dami Osinubi kicked off the party with electrifying sets.

Guests moved to the music, captured moments, and enjoyed a true taste of Nigeria through the local food and drinks. The launch served as the perfect kick-off for the campaign, setting a high bar for the celebration of music, culture, and community ahead.