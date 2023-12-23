Men See Successful Women As Threat To Their Ego – Ini Edo

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has said some men prefer to be with submissive women they can control.

According to the actress, men regard “overly successful” women as a threat to their position in the home.

Speaking further, Ini Edo noted that she prefers to be regarded as a “queen,” stressing that she doesn’t like the idea of “lording over” a man.

Speaking in the latest episode of Toke Makinwa’s podcast #TokeMoment, the movie star said, “Some men are threatened by women’s strength. Because we can come off as if we are doing too much. First of all, you’re a woman, you’re beautiful, you’re here and there…

“Naturally, men want to see you (women) not so overly successful just so that they can pull you around, you can be the woman, cook and clean and do all the basic things that they’ve grown up to know is expected of women.

“So when you get too strong, it’s almost like you’re competing with their ego. But the truth is, like I always say, I like to be the queen. I’m not a woman who is looking to subdue any man or ride over any man.

“No matter how successful I get, I don’t think I would like to have a man that I am lording over. Then what is the beauty of it? I mean, the beauty of it is me walking beside my man and he giving me instructions and protecting me.”

Also, she added that it is hard to find men who understand that successful women aren’t threats to their position as the head of the home.