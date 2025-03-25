Men Recover Erectile Function After Prostate Surgery –Study

Share

A technique to improve the precision of prostate cancer surgery means that almost twice as many men preserve their erectile function compared to those undergoing standard surgery.

These are the results from a clinical trial led by researchers from University College London (UCL) and the University College London Hospital (UCLH).

The NeuroSAFE PROOF trial, presented at the 2025 European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress in Madrid and published in ‘The Lancet Oncology’, raises the prospect of major quality of life improvements for men undergoing surgery for prostate cancer, which can often result in erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

The trial evaluated a method (called NeuroSAFE) of preserving the nerves that run through the prostate’s outer layers, which are thought to be responsible for producing erections, during prostate removal.

The pioneering method includes an additional test to ensure that all of the cancerous cells are removed, so that preserving the nerves does not risk the surgery’s success, reported the ‘UCL NEWS’.

