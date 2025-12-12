Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has challenged the conventional notion that women are the primary gold diggers in relationships, asserting that men are the biggest gold diggers.

In an episode of her podcast “Toke Moment” with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tacha, Makinwa criticised the societal tendency to stigmatise women who marry wealthy men, while men who do the same often escape scrutiny.

She argued that the accusation overlooks the increasing number of men who deliberately marry into affluent families.

According to Makinwa, many men deliberately pursue and marry women from affluent families without facing the same level of criticism. She noted that men marry generational wealth, and they do it without shame.

“People are constantly insulting women for knowing what they want.

“You sit with all these podcasts as men, or you air your thoughts as some men and say women are dating men for money, women are doing this. Men are the biggest gold diggers in the world. They marry generational wealth, and they do it without shame,” ”

Makinwa emphasised that her intention was not to vilify men who marry strategically for financial security.

She stressed that marriage has always involved financial considerations on both sides.

“And I don’t hate them. If my brother comes to me with two ladies and asks which one to marry, I will advise him to marry the one from a good financial background,” Makinwa said.