Patrice Lumumba meant little to many young Africans until the 2026 African Nations Cup in Morocco where one Congolese fan, Michael Nkuka Mboladinga, created space for himself and drew global attention in all games played by the Leopards, as the national football team is called. Mboladinga chose to stand instead of sit, in all matches involving the country’s senior national football team until they were stopped by Algeria in the Round of 16.

That last second elimination also drew more attention to the man known as ‘Lumumba Vea’. When the Desert Foxes got their heart breaking winner in the 119th minute of overtime, Mohammed Amoura mimicked Lumumba Vea’s trademark standing posture before dropping to the ground in what appeared like falling from grace to grass.

Although the Algerian attacker later apologised and admitted knowing little about what that gesture stood for, the world took note. When Nigeria hit Algeria 2-0 in the quarter finals, Akor Adams, who scored the second goal, celebrated Lumumba, standing like his memorial statue in Kinshasa. Congolese fans were excited as the anguish of Amoura’s gesture was erased.

It is remarkable that what war and international politics could not accord Patrice Lumumba, football has and in grand style. It takes just one man to make a

The Algerian Football Association made further amends by presenting the country’s national team jersey with Lumumba signed at the back to Mboladinga. Lumumba was the first Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo. His time in office was so short but his death has continued to shake diplomatic files and cable narratives.

For a man whose tenure lasted between June and September 1960, intrigues during that turbulence have continued to shape modern events in the country. Neither the plurality of ethnic nationalities nor vast land mass nor resources have been able to guarantee peace.

Lumumba came out as a nationalist fighting for freedom from Western imperialism. King Leopold of Belgium ruled from Brussels, like a beast hunting down Congolese like animals in a game’s reserve. The world looked away, showing more interest in dividing Africa among European powers. When nationalists rose in the Congo, there was no unity of purpose.

The imperialists teamed up, playing the Congolese against their fellow countrymen. Lumumba, Joseph KasaVubu and Moise Tshombe had different approaches to freedom. And the Cold War did not help the struggle.

Lumumba was given the ‘bad name’ Communist – just to hang him. The United States under President Dwight Eisenhower, a World War II veteran, was deceived into believing that the Soviets were behind Lumumba. The fear of Communism turned the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) against Lumumba who was caught in a web of intrigues.

He courted the Soviet Union as much as the United States trying to seek help from anywhere. It was a gamble that drew him away from Western powers. The United Kingdom was actively involved in a plot to silence Lumumba for good. Even with United Nations intervention, Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold did little to earn trust. At the end, he died in an air crash that invoked more intrigues. When eventually the Congolese Army joined the crisis, it was obvious that the imperialists would have their way.

Lumumba, defiant as ever, did not see the danger signals despite warnings. He ended up in Joseph Mobutu’s detention from where Belgian marksmen took him down. The firing squad having concluded the lethal assignment left the scene for Lumumba’s opponents and Belgian undertakers. After burial, his body was exhumed, alongside two others.

What was left was dismembered, and dissolved in acid. Only two teeth were left of Lumumba’s remains. And the Belgian butchers took them to Europe while the streets of Leopoldville were fed with stories of Lumumba’s escape.

Not even the new American President, John Kennedy, who wanted a different approach, knew about the death until February 1961. Now, football has brought Lumumba back to memory. What the world knew in bits, have been put together through the action of one man, Mboladinga. Everything played out well like a movie.

Amoura’s mockery, Algerian apology and Akor Adam’s restoration. That is the power of Sports. In December 2025, Congolese pilloried Nigerians as bad losers after it emerged that there was a petition to FIFA questioning the eligibility of some Leopards players in their World Cup eliminator against the Green Eagles. Lumumba Vea’s presence has now united both countries.

It is remarkable that what war and international politics could not accord Patrice Lumumba, football has and in grand style. It takes just one man to make a difference. Michael Nkuka Mboladinga made it happen. And a new chapter has been opened. The world now knows more about the Congolese nationalist who was brutally killed on January 17, 1961.