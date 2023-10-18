Memorial Arcade in ruins 18 years after Bellview crash

October 22, 2023 will mark 18 years that the nation was plunged into mourning following the crash of a Boeing 737-200 aircraft with flight number 210 and operated by Bellview Airlines in Lisa town in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The ill-fated flight killed all 117 passengers and crew on board.

The tragic incident put Lisa town, a once sleepy village on the world map as people from both within and outside the country thronged the town to catch a glimpse of the crash site.

Memorial arcade

One year after the crash, both the federal and Ogun State governments pooled resources together to jointly build a memorial arcade at the site of the crash to honour the memory of the victims.

The arcade also served as the graveyard for the remains of the victims with their names boldly inscribed on their tombstones.

Aside from being a graveyard, the arcade became a “tourist” site for school children and others.

To make the arcade accessible for visitors, the then government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo awarded the contract for the construction of a road to the site.

Neglected

However, nearly 18 years after the crash, the memorial arcade lies in ruins and now turned to a national embarrassment following years of neglect by both the federal and Ogun State governments.

The once beautiful scenery has now become an eyesore, bringing disrespect to the memories of the victims.

When New Telegraph visited the site, the arcade from the outside did not have any semblance of a national monument.

Overgrown by weeds, reptiles and other wild animals, the graveyard was unkempt with dilapidated buildings begging for urgent attention.

Some of the gravestones, which carried the names of the victims, had already fallen off, while parts of the concrete floor leading to the centre of the arcade were already sinking.

Whatever that is left of the memorial arcade brings nothing but sad memories to the souls of the victims.

Approaching the entrance of the arcade, two men who sat under a shed which looked like a mechanic workshop by the site accosted our correspondent and asked for his mission.

The men, who later took our correspondent round the arcade, could not hide their disappointment about the current state of the memorial site.

“This is where the plane crashed (pointing to a spot). As you can see, the tombstones were built round the spot.

“This is really a national embarrassment. The government has totally abandoned this place. I don’t think they (government) even know this place still exists.

“There is nothing memorial about this place again. Few years after the arcade was constructed, the guards employed to watch over the place left when the government stopped paying them.

“It is the traditional ruler of the town that employed a new guard. The Kabiyesi even uses his money to maintain the place, paying gardeners to cut the weeds once in a while,” one of the men, who simply identified himself as ‘Salau’, said.

New Telegraph observed that part of the site is being used by locals as a farm, while the concrete floor is being used for spreading cassava for sun drying.

Monarch laments

Lamenting the sorry state of the arcade, the Olu of Lisa Kingdom, Oba Najeemdeem Oladele Odugbemi, described the arcade, as “an eyesore and embarrassment to the country and souls of the victims that perished in the plane crash.”

The monarch, in an interview with New Telegraph in his palace at Lisa town, said it was regrettable that the arcade which should serve as a national monument has been neglected by the Federal Government and left to rot away.

He said the arcade had become a national embarrassment rather than being a symbol of remembrance for the souls of the victims.

Oba Odugbemi lamented that the arcade, which used to attract many visitors from different parts of the country in the past, “has now been abandoned and can no longer be referred to as a memorial arcade”.

“The Lisa memorial arcade is jointly owned by both the federal and the state governments.

“It is very pathetic to say that that particular arcade has been neglected. It has been covered by bushes; I cannot even imagine that the notable souls of those who perished there have been forgotten inside the jungles again.

“The first two years after commissioning the arcade, it was good and I could remember very well that during that time, each time I came here, I would drive straight to the arcade and they would give me the register and whenever I checked I would see that over 200 visitors signed.

“There was on a particular day that out of the 200 people that visited the place were students of three secondary schools.

“But today, the arcade cannot be referred to as a memorial arcade again because weeds have taken over the whole place. There is nothing good to write home about the arcade again,” Oba Odugbemi said.

“In any country, the arcade would have been a tourist centre. You saw what happened in New York after the 9/11 attack? When the tragedy happened, they turned the place to ground zero and that place has become another tourist centre in downtown Manhattan in New York City. So, anybody that visits New York would like to go to that place and when you go there, you will like to buy things, so they are using that place to attract visitors to the ground zero of the tragedy of that 9/11. It is supposed to be the same thing here, Lisa arcade should be showcased to the outside world.

“They should keep the souls of those people that perished there by renovating the place. At least for their souls, we should keep that arcade as a memorial arcade where everybody could come and see what happened there.

“But, it is a pity they have neglected the arcade, the road is bad, so the arcade is not functioning again,” the monarch lamented.

“We have to appeal to the government, I mean the Ogun State Government, since the road falls within the state government purview. We are appealing to them to rehabilitate or reconstruct the road.

“The road has gone back to its original very bad state after the construction in 2006. It is unfortunate that within six months of completion of the road, it went back to its very sorry state.

“This is what we have been suffering since. Where there is no good road, there will never be development. A good road drives economic development to any community.

“If we had enjoyed having a good road since 2006 till date, Lisa would have become a small London. Some of the people who have relocated here before have left because of the bad roads.

“If the inner cities of any state are not developed, definitely the city centres will have problems. Problems of kidnapping, banditry, criminality will be much more pronounced in the city centres. So, I think the State government should try to help us to fix our roads,” he added.

The plane crash

It will be recalled that the Bellview Airlines Flight 210 was heading to Abuja from Lagos when the aircraft nose-dived and crashed at high speed just a few minutes after take-off.

The investigation of the crash was hampered by the lack of physical evidence on the crash site, which was caused by the aircraft’s high speed during impact and by looting afterwards. The flight recorders were not recovered and forensic analysis of the pilots could not be conducted. As such, the investigation was not able to conclude the cause of the crash.

On board the ill-fated plane were 111 passengers and six crew members, most of whom were Nigerians; also on board were at least 10 Ghanaians, two Britons, two Gambians and one each from Germany, Mali and South Africa.

United States officials also confirmed the presence of a US military officer on board the flight. There was also a Sierra Leone citizen on board.

Among the passengers were: Cheick Oumar Diarra, a General from Mali and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Deputy Executive Secretary; Waziri Mohammed, Chairman of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and a close aide to then President Obasanjo, and Nigerian Postmaster General, Abubakar Musa Argungu.

Usman Umar, a member of local council, who was also the Chairman of Nigeria’s Board of Directors of the National Programme on Immunisation, was also on board the flight

Govt’s reaction

Last September the Ogun State Government said it would rehabilitate the deplorable memorial arcade saying that it was ready to partner with the private sector in order to turn the place into a tourist site.

The then Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Adijat Oladapo, who had disclosed this, said: “We are looking forward to resuscitating the place through Public Private Partnership arrangement. We are going to be partnering with the private sector to put that place in a befitting form where people can come for tourism.

“If we go outside the country, there are so many tourist sites that do not even have the type of history that we have in Lisa here; so, we are looking at partnering with the private sector to resuscitate the place.”