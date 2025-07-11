Membership Registration: Saraki Lauds PDP Members, Volunteers

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commended members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State for the successful completion of the party registration exercise which ended last Sunday.

Saraki, in a press statement issued by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, noted that the seven-week exercise started on a very low pace but later gained a momentum that surprised its handlers with the huge number of people who eventually came out to register across the 193 wards of the State.

The statement reads: “My commendation goes to all the members of our party who came out to make this exercise a huge success.

“They demonstrated boldly that they are proud members of the great PDP, a party whose platform remains the best through which good governance can be provided for the people.

“I also appreciate the young men and women who were in charge of the registration exercise, the volunteers who mobilised old and new members, the local party leaders, and others who worked day and night to ensure the process improved every day until the end. I thank all of you.

“Today, the Kwara PDP is perhaps the only state branch in and outside the fold in the country that has an accurate record of its membership and can therefore project its growth over the coming months leading to the election. This is a good development for us as a party.

“Incidentally, this is a local initiative and it has become successful because the people wanted it and also made it possible.

“In Kwara PDP, we have set a good example for the other state branches to emulate. I am proud of our people.”

He further urged the people to keep up the spirit and take it into the 2027 elections where they should work to win the elections and give the people a new lease of life.