Membership Drive: Aregbesola Urges Nigerians To Vote ADC In 2027

…says APC, LP, PDP have failed Nigerians

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday stormed the Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State to launch the mass membership drive into the new coalition movement with a call on Nigerians to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027.

This is coming just as the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, also flayed other major political parties, such as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, saying they have failed the country in the past, and that the ADC is promising Nigerians a new deal.

According to the statement from the party signed by the Kosofe Local Government Area Influencer of the party, Hon. Funmi Onita-Coker, made available to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday, the event took place on Monday, 11th August 2025.

In the statement quoted, the former minister urged those present to commence a mass membership drive into the party with a promise to ensure that all necessary incentives would be provided for them to succeed.

“I am urging you to go out and spread the gospel of the ADC to all Nigerians, particularly those living in your local government areas. Tell them that a new vista of hope and opportunity now awaits them in our party as we promise a new deal that would see to it that our dear country, Nigeria, is reset to the path of development and progress,” he said.

Aregbesola’s speech was laden intermittently with motivating and inspiring songs, clearly expressing his surprise to see a large number of people on a day like Monday, including his willingness to wait patiently despite the unforeseen initial delay to commence the assembly at the initially scheduled time.

He spoke extensively on the failure of most political parties like APC, PDP, LP, and their likes to offer a democratic platform that would ensure good governance that brings change that Nigeria and Nigerians are yearning for.

“I want you all to sensitise Nigerians on the need to join ADC and use the ADC platform to remove the failed APC government. Having said that, I am also urging you, as well as all other categories of Nigerians, to vote and protect their votes by follow-up vigilance.

“I am also calling on you to make conscious efforts to register as voters in this INEC continuous Voter registration.

“That everybody for now should concentrate on mass mobilisation that party membership cards will be available soon.

On hand to witness the event as the state’s Leader was a former Commissioner for Housing and the Lagos State Influencer, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran and the state Chairman of the party, Mr. George Ashiru, amongst scores of other chieftains.

In his welcome address, Hon. Fúnmi Oníta-Coker, who thanked those present for their sacrifice of time and patience, also gave the reason for the assembly, especially the importance of mass mobilisation of members.

The state Chairman, Mr. George Ashiru, appreciated the number of new members who desire to join ADC with a promise to render honest and transparent leadership that would guarantee equal opportunities for both new and old members.