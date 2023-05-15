Members warn LP leadership against sacking Lagos chairman

Members of the Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) have called on the national leadership of the party not to give in to pressure being mounted by some members to remove the Chairman, Pastor Dayo Ekong.

At a press conference organized in Lagos on Monday, the members led by Comrade Akinola Orisagbemi, stated that doing otherwise would be unkind to Ekong whom he stated has led the party to the path of glory, particularly in the last general election.

The group stated that the call became very pertinent owing to rumour making the mills suggesting that a committee had been set up to arrive at removing Ekong from office with a warning that such committee be disbanded.

“Dayo Ekong is our chairman; she is the only acceptable chairman for us in Lagos State and no one else. We are getting feelers from grapevine that some quarters that a committee has been set up. I hope that she won’t be removed unless the party wants problems in Lagos State,” the group stated.