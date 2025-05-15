Members Of Opposition Not Being Coerced to Join APC – Girei

Share

Senator Abubakar Girei is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State. In this interview with Clement Ekong, he speaks on President Bola Tinubu’s administration and governance in Adamawa under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, among other issues

President Bola Tinubu will two years in power by May 29; how would you rate his administration so far?

I will rather give him a pass mark. There’s hardship, no doubt. I’m personally affected; I can’t even turn on my air conditioner due to high electricity tariff.

So, that policy needs immediate reversal, among others like the exchange rate and fuel price. However, I believe the President will review these policies by 2027. I personally in the course of our last interaction recommended increased funding for security, and he delivered.

He also allocated N1.5 trillion for agricultural revitalisation through the Bank of Agriculture, which was also one of the strong recommendations I made in my last address on the state of the nation.

That means President Tinubu is a listening president. By 2027, many changes will happen, and APC will likely secure another victory, especially in Adamawa.

What is your take on resurgence of insecurity and calls for state police?

I’ve always supported state police even as far back as 2003 in the Senate. Policing isn’t just a national concern. We’ve studied countries like Tanzania and Singapore; they have community, local and national police.

If we empower local government chairmen fully, they’ll act like mini-governors and ensure local security. Community policing brings the system closer to the people and that’s key to addressing our security challenges.

We must also address social roots like education, which is very vital. In our days, we had craft schools where we learned trades, those are gone.

Former Governor Murtala Nyako once revived skill centres in Adamawa, some of which even attracted Dangote. Sadly, they’ve been dismantled. We must prioritize education, not just literacy but also life skills.

There’s a perception that Nigeria is becoming a one-party state under APC. Is that healthy for democracy?

It’s not ideal but who’s to blame? A political party is like a private company; its goal is to grow and win elections. APC’s focus is on promoting itself. It’s not our job to build up opposition parties. If they’re failing, don’t blame us.

The constitution is clear; sections 68 and 109 address party defection and its consequences, especially for legislators. It doesn’t give the president or governors the power to act. It’s the legislative leadership’s responsibility.

Personally, I don’t even agree with that provision; many countries don’t have it. A political party is like a marketplace; you’re free to go where you want. Nobody should punish you for that.

People also have the right to form or merge parties. If it’s done sincerely to improve the country, they may succeed. But if it’s just to unseat the president, they won’t.

President Tinubu is accused of using the anti-graft agencies to coerce members of the opposition to join the APC?

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) wasn’t created by Tinubu; it was established in 2002 when I was in the Senate. We were fortunate to have Nuhu Ribadu as its first chairman. He was globally celebrated. Since then, the EFCC has been doing its work.

Even under Ribadu, there were allegations of political witch-hunt… Allegations will always arise, but has any been proven in court?

People make noise instead of organising themselves into a viable opposition. They’re watching as APC grows stronger and that’s why they’re trooping back. Nobody is forcing them.

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on Rivers State. Some see it as a step toward anarchy; what is your take on the president’s decision?

The Rivers issue is complicated. It shouldn’t have escalated like this. The major actors were irresponsible. Fortunately, Tinubu stepped in and restored calm. Governor Sim Fubara’s return and declaration of peace should have been.

APC’s focus is on promoting itself. It’s not our job to build up opposition parties. If they’re failing, don’t blame us

the end, but the state House Assembly moved for impeachment. That showed the conflict wasn’t truly resolved. Declaring a state of emergency and removing the governor is unconstitutional in my opinion.

However, without it, the Assembly, whose members had defected and should have lost their seats would have impeached Fubara. So, perhaps, there was no better alternative at the time. We only hope for lasting peace and that Fubara completes his term.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, recently created new chiefdoms and emirates. What are your thoughts on this development?

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the newly appointed emirs and chiefs and wish them a successful tenure. I also hope and pray that this marks the beginning of peaceful coexistence in Adamawa State.

Since childhood, I have known that people from Hong and Dumne have been agitating for this, and now that God has granted it, I hope they will find happiness and live peacefully with their fellow citizens across the state.

Other emirs across the state chiefdoms believe this move will serve as a catalyst for development in their areas. I have no doubt it will lead not only to political but also social and economic advancement in various chiefdoms.

I commend the governor for taking such a bold step. As my brother, former Governor Bala Ngilari, once said: ‘I wish I had the guts, and the courage to do the things Fintiri is doing. It’s rare to find someone with that kind of courage. Thank God he’s here, and he’s done it.’

Though I may not agree with everything he did, I commend Governor Fintiri’s courage, and I pray it fosters peaceful coexistence throughout the state.

In some areas, the creation of chiefdoms and emirates has caused discontent. For instance, there’s an ongoing legal tussle in Fufore. What would you say about that?

That’s normal and natural. There’s no way everyone will be 100 per cent satisfied. Whoever is unhappy has a constitutional right to seek redress, including legal action.

As long as it is done peacefully, I have no issue with it. Let them go through the legal process. Whatever the outcome, we should accept it in good faith. No quarrel at all.

Now that Governor Fintiri is in his second term; how would you rate his performance and leadership, particularly his reforms and general policies?

As an APC stakeholder, I naturally wish it was my party in government. You may not like Fintiri’s face or his party, but even one elder told me that ‘whether we like it or not, Fintiri is one of the most impactful governors Adamawa has had.’

The perception of impact differs, but the fact remains that he has made a mark.

You can see his legacy in Yola axis and beyond. Whether or not you like him, these are facts on the ground. I started by saying I wish it were my party in power, so we could share the credit.

Nevertheless, we’re working hard to bring APC back, and I can assure you that we’ll build on the success he has achieved.

Some people criticize the cost and priority of projects like flyovers. What’s your view on that?

I didn’t say I totally agree that flyovers are what the people need most. Personally, I believe education should have been the top priority in Adamawa.

Since 1999 or let’s say 2003, when I first ran for governor, my policy focus has been on human capital development. You can’t develop a state without developing its people.

So, education and healthcare should come first. In my view, education hasn’t been given adequate attention under Fintiri’s administration.

That’s a fact. However, if he chooses to leave a legacy project first, that’s his prerogative. What matters is that he has delivered visible achievements, whether or not you agree with the cost.

Critics argue that most of Fintiri’s projects are concentrated in the state capital at the expense of rural areas. How would you respond to that?

I can’t comment extensively because I haven’t travelled across the state. However, I was recently in Mubi and took a bypass that passes former Governor Bindow’s house. I was told Fintiri built that road.

It is commendable. I’ve also heard from residents of Michika and Madagali about four major bridges that now allow night travel, all credited to Governor Fintiri.

This doesn’t mean he has done everything perfectly. Development is a continuous process. Fintiri has laid a strong foundation, and we hope his successors will build on it for the continued development of Adamawa State.

Share