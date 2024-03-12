Meman: Product Distribution, Supply Chain May Face More Challenges

The major downstream marketers under the aegis of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MEMAN) have said that the country’s petroleum products’ distribution and supply chain may face more challenging complexities going by current foreign exchange market intricacies.

MEMAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Clement Isong, spoke during the association’s quarterly press webinar and engagement titled: Advantages of Autogas (LPG and CNG) and the evolving price of fuel.” Isong said the complexities of the forex market uncertainty had stopped members from embarking on the importation of fuel.

According to him, it is not easy to put together a correct mathematical calculation of the product’s landing cost to further determine the appropriate pump price. While sharing his members’ position on the present industry value chain conundrum, he said their investment was not fully protected with dollarisation of certain charges. According to him, “the market and consumers are not immune to government policy that allows Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA), and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) continuous charges in dollars.”

He also informed that though marketers receive products from Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) trading, ship-to-ship products offload is transacted in dollars, all of which pushes up the cost of the pump price. He said: “We are presently concerned about sustainability, efficiencies, and affordability of energy for Nigerians and we are encouraging the shift to energy transition specifically into gas space.”