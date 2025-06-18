MEMAN Confirms Increase In Fuel Ex-Depot Prices

Share

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) on Wednesday confirmed a hike in ex-depot fuel prices across the country, attributing the increase to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Secretary of MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, in an interview with New Telegraph, explained that the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have led to a rise in crude oil prices, which directly affects the cost of refined petroleum products.

“Yes, I’m told that ex-depot prices are higher. The increases were caused because Israel and Iran are fighting now. Crude oil prices have gone up, and crude oil prices are directly correlated with refined products pricing,” Isong said. He warned that retail fuel prices may also rise soon if the conflict continues. “I suspect they will resolve their quarrel quickly. I hope they resolve it quickly,” he added.

Data from Petroleumprice.ng, Nigeria’s premier online platform for petroleum market intelligence, confirmed the rise in prices. The platform revealed that Dangote Refinery’s ex-depot fuel price increased from N825 to N840 per litre, Rainoil’s rose from N850 to N900 per litre, while Fynefield and Mainland increased theirs to N930 and N920, respectively. Sigmund was selling at N920 per litre, Matrix in Warri at N910, NIPCO rose from N827 to N895, and Aiteo moved from N825 to N840 per litre.

In its latest energy bulletin, the MEMAN Competency Centre reported that as of Tuesday, the landing cost of petrol stood at N914.15 per litre, with a 30-day average of N898.23. Diesel was priced at N1,076.56 per litre with a 30-day average of N985.79, while aviation fuel (ATK) was N1,208.75 per litre, with a 30-day average of N939.75. The gantry price at the Dangote Refinery was listed at N835 per litre, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was pegged at N840,000 per metric tonne.

According to the report, ex-depot prices in Lagos ranged from N842 to N910 per litre for petrol, N998 to N1,020 per litre for diesel, N962 to N1,020 per litre for ATK, and N845 to N870 per kilogram for LPG. In Warri, petrol prices ranged between N889 and N910 per litre, diesel between N1,010 and N1,015 per litre, and ATK between N1,010 and N1,012 per litre. In Calabar, petrol was priced between N915 and N920 per litre, while in Port Harcourt, it ranged between N896 and N920 per litre. Diesel in Port Harcourt was between N1,100 and N1,102 per litre, and LPG between N900 and N910 per kilogram. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices for vehicles ranged from N230 to N450 per standard cubic metre.

Meanwhile, international news agency Reuters reported that the Dangote Refinery is set to export its first fuel cargo to Asia. Citing an unnamed source, it stated that a 90,000 metric ton cargo is scheduled to load on June 22, with Mercuria, a global energy trading firm, handling the transaction. This marks the first time Dangote’s refined fuel will be shipped outside the West African region.

“We sell our products to those who are willing to give us the highest price. It’s the buyer’s right to take the products to any destination of their choice,” a spokesperson for the refinery reportedly said.

The $20 billion Dangote Refinery, which has a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, began gasoline exports in 2024. Until now, its exports had remained within West Africa.

