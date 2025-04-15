Meloni Sets To Meet Trump Amid Tariff Tensions On European Goods

Share

Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni has announced his plan to meet with President Donald Trump of the United States (US) at the White House on Thursday, April 17.

Meloni made this known on Tuesday as she sought to ease tensions over Washington’s tariffs on European goods and position herself as a key link between the US and the European Union (EU).

New Telegraph reports that Meloni’s planned visit comes amid growing pressure at home to safeguard Italy’s export-heavy economy, which posted a €40 billion ($45.4 billion) trade surplus with the US last year.

At the same time, the prime minister faces scrutiny from EU allies wary of her close ties to Trump and concerned about potential cracks in European unity.

The Italian leader, who shares an ideological affinity with the US president, is expected to use the meeting to press for a “zero-for-zero” deal on industrial tariffs between the two sides.

Her diplomatic balancing act has not gone unnoticed in Brussels. While some EU countries, including France, have warned against any moves that could undermine collective EU trade efforts, the European Commission has welcomed the talks, stressing the importance of dialogue.

Meloni’s position has been slightly eased by Trump’s recent decision to pause most global tariffs for 90 days, a move that has temporarily calmed European concerns.

The White House visit marks another milestone in Italy’s efforts to play a more prominent role in transatlantic relations, as Meloni was the only EU leader invited to Trump’s inauguration in January.

The meeting will also set the stage for her talks with US Vice President JD Vance, who is expected in Rome on Friday.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has not secured a meeting with Trump since his return to office, has been in regular contact with Meloni ahead of the White House visit, as the EU seeks to push for the removal of reciprocal tariffs on European exports.

