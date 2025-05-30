Melody: Providing Support, Interventions During Men’s Formative Years’ll Curb SGBV

Share

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have always been in the forefront of promoting new ideas and in encouraging governments to implement them. At all levels, local, national and international, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) represent the ‘voice of the people’.

They have taken on roles such as advocacy, education and training, and have been active in monitoring what has, or has not, been achieved.

There are lots of NGOs which have actively advocated that the fullest recognition should be given to the girl child education, thereby leaving the boys somewhat unattended except for few.

Young males

It is on this note that Oluwakemi Areola Melody, founder of KAMAF (Kemi and Melody Areola Foundation) and a trisection expert stressed the need for NGOs and civil society groups to develop and expand programmes specifically tailored to young males to address the emotional challenges they go through and promote healthier relationships and behaviours.

“Lately, we’ve observed that the focus has primarily been on the well-being of girls, inadvertently leaving boys somewhat overlooked. Within KAMAF, we firmly believe that black boys’ lives matter.

“They are of great significance because without providing support and education to our boys, our society will continue to face ongoing challenges,” she said.

Gender equality

She further stressed that, with the increasing number of single mothers, there is a growing need for more attention to be directed toward the well-being of young men.

“When we engage in discussions about gender equality and balance, it’s crucial that we also address the importance of enhancing emotional intelligence among boys and implement programmes aimed at helping them heal emotionally.

“Numerous young men experience emotional trauma, especially those raised in single-parent households or exposed to domestic violence during their upbringing.

Unfortunately, some of them may carry forward these harmful behaviours and become abusive towards their partners in the future,” she explained. To eliminate the cycle of abuse, Melody noted that addressing these issues at an early age is paramount.

“Our society can rid itself of men who perpetrate abuse against their wives by providing support and interventions during their formative years.”

Speaking about Women in Entertainment and Art, another of her NGOs, she harped on the need for women to be celebrated. “Women in Entertainment and Arts (WIEA) were where; we started about 25 years ago. It was born out of the fact that I felt women were less celebrated in the entertainment industry.

Ever since then, I have seen how the industry has come full circle, and we can now see that women are being included more. “In those days, we even gave awards to decorators because when you went to an event, you only saw the people performing on the stage.

Meanwhile, there were people working tirelessly to set up the stage. That’s how we felt the need to celebrate women who were behind the scenes in the sector.”

Sexual harassment

Speaking on sexual harassment Melody noted that it is something women go through every day of their lives. “If I am to speak on sexual harassment I would say it is something that women go through almost every day of their lives, especially if you are considered beautiful.

Unfortunately, the culture here in Nigeria is very different from the culture where I come from abroad. It’s sad to say the prevalence of sexual harassment and workplace sexual harassment in Nigeria is extremely high because we don’t even understand what sexual harassment is.

“Let’s look at sexual coercion. For example, husbands rape their wives, not knowing that when a woman says no, it doesn’t matter whether she is your wife or girlfriend, nobody should be forced or coerced into sexual activities against their will.”

She addressed the need for more awareness to sensitise the men on what sexual harassment really is. “I think we need more awareness. I don’t think our men are barbaric, but I just think our men don’t understand where the lines are.

You do not say to your colleague that a particular dress makes her breasts look big; you don’t have that right, and that is sexual harassment. “You don’t make unwanted advances, sexual comments, jokes, requests for sexual favours, lewd gestures, or the display of explicit materials.

“The problem is that the definition of sexual harassment is not well communicated to our men. We need to communicate it to our men better, and I think our women also need to be educated on what their rights are as women.”

She said she had encountered significant amount of sexual harassment in Nigeria. “I have encountered a significant amount of sexual harassment in Nigeria because there is a lack of clear boundaries. I strongly believe that by establishing and defining these boundaries, many other women can be spared from the experiences I’ve endured.”

Young women

On her counsel to young women, she said there are no limits to what you can achieve. “You don’t require a man to handle tasks for you; relying solely on men for your well-being is not essential because you are more than capable.

However, a significant challenge we face is that many young women lack self-belief. “Society’s traditional norms may imply that you should depend on a man for everything.

Yet, the moment you recognise your own strengths, you’ll realise your capacity for accomplishing much more. Women must become aware of their inner power, their untapped potential, and understand that a difficult day does not equate to a difficult life. In doing so, they will reach for the sky,” she said.

Share