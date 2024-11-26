Mele Kyari: Transforming NNPC Ltd, Revitalising Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Share

In the ever-complex world of oil and gas, where challenges seem to multiply faster than solutions, a determined visionary is indispensable.

For the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), that visionary is Mele Kolo Kyari.

Appointed as the 19th Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in July 2019, Kyari has risen to become the first Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd following its transformation into a limited liability company in September 2021.

With over three decades of experience, Kyari’s tenure has been nothing short of revolutionary, marked by transparency, strategic reforms, and recordbreaking achievements that have reshaped the narrative of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Kyari’s appointment came during a tumultuous period for NNPC. Low production levels, rampant oil theft, and pipeline vandalism plagued the sector, while public trust in the corporation had reached an all-time low.

Against this backdrop, Kyari introduced the Transparency, Accountability, and Performance Excellence (TAPE) agenda—a strategic roadmap aimed at restoring trust and boosting operational efficiency.

Under his leadership, NNPCL achieved the remarkable milestone of publicly disclosing its audited financial statements for the first time in its history.

This commitment to transparency not only silenced skeptics but also set a precedent for public accountability in Nigeria’s energy sector.

For 44 years, the NNPC struggled with financial losses, but under Kyari’s stewardship, the corporation posted its first profit in 2020, amounting to N287 billion.

This historic achievement was no fluke; Kyari’s strategic initiatives continued to yield dividends, with profits soaring to N674.1 billion in 2021 and an astonishing N3.3 trillion in 2023.

These figures underscore a transformative shift in NNPCL’s operational efficiency and revenue generation. The company’s revenue also skyrocketed to N24 trillion in 2023, a testament to Kyari’s fiscal acumen and forward-thinking leadership.

Kyari’s tenure has been marked by an aggressive push to resolve long-standing industry challenges. Notable among these is the resolution of Production Sharing ContractKolmani River II (PSC) disputes with international oil companies, unlocking deepwater crude oil and gas opportunities.

He also spearheaded the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries and critical downstream infrastructure, laying the groundwork for a more selfsufficient energy sector.

Furthermore, the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolmani River II under Kyari’s leadership was a landmark achievement, signalling a new era for Nigeria’s exploration activities.

His commitment to leveraging technology has also been exemplary; the digitisation of NNPC Ltd operations has enhanced efficiency and reduced human-related operational risks. One of Kyari’s most com

mendable feats has been his ability to secure and manage Nigeria’s crude oil and petroleum product supply chain effectively.

By optimising the Direct Sale of crude oil and Direct Purchase of petroleum products (DSDP) arrangement, he ensured national energy security, even amidst global supply chain disruptions.

Under his leadership, Nigeria’s daily crude oil production has steadily risen, hitting 1.53 million barrels per day in July 2024, including condensates—a significant leap from the 900,000 barrels per day recorded in late 2022.

Kyari also played a pivotal role in the commencement of the Ajaokuta-Abuja-KadunaKano (AKK) gas pipeline project, which promises to transform Nigeria’s gas infrastructure and drive economic growth.

The implementation of compressed natural gas (CNG) as a cleaner alternative to petrol further reflects his forwardthinking approach to sustainability.

Kyari’s leadership style has not only won him accolades but also fostered partnerships critical to the growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

His ability to attract and collaborate with reputable international and local stakeholders has been instrumental in driving investments, such as the $10 billion Bonga South-East Field development.

He has also been lauded for his role in the Final Investment Decision (FID) on Train 7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, a project expected to generate over $20 billion in revenue and create 50,000 jobs.

As Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Kyari has further cemented his reputation as a global oil and gas leader.

His advocacy for cleaner energy policies, cost discipline, and enhanced domestic gas utilisation has set Nigeria on a path toward a more sustainable energy future.

Despite facing criticisms and opposition, Kyari’s track record speaks volumes. His resilience, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to excellence have not only transformed NNPC Ltd but also revitalised Nigeria’s energy sector.

As he continues to steer the corporation toward greater heights, Kyari remains a beacon of hope and progress for a nation striving to harness its abundant natural resources for the benefit of its people.

Mele Kyari’s leadership at NNPC Ltd is a testament to the power of vision, integrity, and determination.

His achievements have laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, proving that with the right leadership, even the most entrenched challenges can be overcome.

As Nigerians, we must rally behind leaders like Kyari, whose dedication and expertise are driving our nation toward a brighter, more prosperous future.

