Mele Kyari Submits Self To EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating Mele Kyari, the erstwhile Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited, over alleged financial misappropriation.

A source within the EFCC said that the ex-NNPCL boss was being interrogated regarding alleged financial misappropriation of funds for maintenance of the three state-owned refineries during his tenure.

“We’re grilling him as to alleged financial misappropriation regarding the maintenance of the three refineries when he was there,” the source said.

“It’s been an ongoing investigation, and we invited him, and he came.”

The development comes one month after the federal high court in Abuja ordered the temporary freezing of four Jaiz Bank accounts linked to Kyari over alleged fraud.

Emeka Nwite, the trial judge, issued the order after an ex-parte motion by the EFCC. On April 2, Tinubu removed Kyari, citing the need for “enhanced operational efficiency, restored investor confidence, and a more commercially viable NNPCL”.

As part of the overhaul, the President appointed Bayo Ojulari to replace Kyari as the new group CEO, and Ahmadu Musa Kida as NNPC’s new Nonexecutive Chairman, replacing Pius Akinyelure.