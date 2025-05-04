Ex-NNPCL Boss, Kyari Dismisses EFCC Arrest

Share

The immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has debunked rumours alleging that he is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Dismissing the purported reports in a statement issued on Saturday on his X handle, Kyari described the allegation as clear mischief and a calculated attempt to discredit him.

Kyari said he is currently taking a well-deserved rest following the recent dissolution of the NNPCL board and management, and reiterated his willingness to answer any lawful inquiry regarding his tenure.

Kyari, who noted that he served the NNPCL for 34 years, nearly six of which were as the head of the organisation, emphasised that his record speaks for itself, stressing that he carried out his duties with transparency and reverence for both national institutions and divine accountability.

Calling on the media to act with responsibility and restraint, Kyari warned that the spread of unverified claims could have damaging consequences for national interest, particularly in the eyes of the international community.

Kyari thanked friends and family who reached out and assured them of his availability to respond to all lawful queries.

“Over the past few days and in particular in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only they know.

“I must emphasise that I served with the fear of God, knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah… I am happy to account for my stewardship in this world.

“The resort to disinformation does not serve anyone’s purpose, the NNPCL or the country in general, as it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community.”

