Melania Trump Launches Cryptocurrency On Eve Of US Inauguration

A few hours to the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th United States President, Melania Trump, wife of the President-elect launched her own cryptocurrency, $MELANIA.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming barely 48 hours after his husband, Trump unveiled his cryptocurrency meme coin named $TRUMP.

Built on the Solana blockchain, $MELANIA joins the $TRUMP cryptocurrency in the Trump ecosystem and this cryptocurrency business signals the family’s deepening involvement in the digital asset space.

Taking to X on Monday, Melania made this announcement of her Cryptocurrency debut.

“The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now.”

The coin’s official website emphasizes it is not intended as an investment opportunity or security but as a unique crypto asset for enthusiasts.

Donald Trump, once a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies, pivoted during his 2024 campaign, embracing digital assets as part of his financial strategy.

He became the first presidential candidate to accept crypto donations and vowed to appoint regulators favourable to blockchain innovation.

His win fueled optimism in the crypto market, with Bitcoin hitting a record $107,000.

Based on Market Valuation on Monday, $MELANIA has hit $1.7 billion, with a 50.09% increase in value within 24 hours.

Similarly, $TRUMP’s Valuation is $12 billion, showcasing the strong market reception of Trump-backed coins.

The rise of $MELANIA and $TRUMP stands in stark contrast to the Biden administration’s stricter crypto regulations, which previously intensified scrutiny on the sector.

The launch of $MELANIA, alongside events like the Washington DC “Crypto Ball,” hosted by incoming AI and crypto tsar David Sacks, highlights the growing intersection of digital assets and politics.

Analysts predict the Trump administration will usher in a favourable regulatory environment, potentially transforming the financial sector.

Melania Trump’s entry into the crypto space further signals the broader embrace of blockchain technology within the Trump family, setting the stage for a new chapter in the global adoption of digital assets.

