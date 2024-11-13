Melania Trump Declines Jill Biden Invitation To White House

Share

Melania Trump, the incoming First Lady of the United States (US) will on Wednesday not accompany the President-elect, Donald Trump to the White House.

New Telegraph gathered that Melania Trump had been invited by Biden’s wife, for a traditional meeting between the incoming and outgoing presidential spouses as President Biden hosts Trump at the White House.

READ ALSO

Trump is declining the invitation, rebuffing a tradition that’s part of the transition of power, an aide said.

However, Mrs Trump has not yet outlined how she plans to go about the role in the next administration.

Share

Please follow and like us: