November 13, 2024
November 13, 2024
Melania Trump Declines Jill Biden Invitation To White House

Melania Trump Will Not Meet With Jill Biden At White House

Melania Trump, the incoming First Lady of the United States (US) will on Wednesday not accompany the President-elect, Donald Trump to the White House.

New Telegraph gathered that Melania Trump had been invited by Biden’s wife, for a traditional meeting between the incoming and outgoing presidential spouses as President Biden hosts Trump at the White House.

Trump is declining the invitation, rebuffing a tradition that’s part of the transition of power, an aide said.

However, Mrs Trump has not yet outlined how she plans to go about the role in the next administration.

