MEGN Winner, Ekrakene Grace To Represent Nigeria in Banjul Gambia

The 2023 Most Elegant Girl In Nigeria Winner, Ekrakene Grace will be representing Nigeria at the World Tourism Super Model beauty pageant competition taking place in Banjul, Gambia. The Beauty Queen who hails from Delta State is presently a 200 level student of University of Benin, an Affiliate of Delta State, studying English & literature.

The slender, tall Queen who is presently a Beauty Therapist, in a short interview with Sunday Telegraph said she is excited about the competition. “Its an opportunity to represent Nigeria in the world stage and I pray and I am optimistic it will be a great outing”, she said.

Speaking about the pet project she has been working on since she was crowned, the model who is passionate about modeling and humanitarian works said she has done a project titled “Back To School” which she brings back every year to create awareness on the importance of Education to our generation.

Ekrakene Grace has won a few pageant titles in the past. She was the winner of her Secondary school pageant in 2016 titled”Miss Classical”. In 2020/2021, she was crowned Miss Sapele Nigeria, then, Face Of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant in 2021/22 were she came second runner up.

She made the top 10 of Miss Charity International in 2022 and in 2023, she was crowned Most Elegant Girl In Nigeria. All these successful strides are part of her optimism that she can do well in represent Nigeria in Gambia come October 19, 2023.