Duchess of Sussex and former star of Suits, Meghan Markle is set to debut her highly anticipated lifestyle and cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on January 15, 2025.

Announcing the good news on her official Instagram page on Thursday, Meghan while expressing excitement about the project said it will be exclusively on Netflix.

“I have been so excited to share this with you!

“I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” Meghan wrote, alongside a teaser trailer released by Netflix.

The eight-episode series will feature Meghan sharing her passion for cooking, gardening, crafting, flower arranging, and hosting.

Special guests will include renowned Chef Alice Waters, actress and producer Mindy Kaling, and Meghan’s Suits co-star and close friend Abigail Spencer.

Also, her husband Prince Harry makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

“Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!” Meghan added in her social media post.

This marks a significant addition to the Sussexes’ partnership with Netflix, which previously produced the widely-discussed docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022.

Since stepping back from royal duties in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have focused on creating independent ventures, including Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, launched in March 2024.

In addition to With Love, Meghan, the couple announced a second Netflix series exploring the world of professional polo, a sport Prince Harry is deeply passionate about.

The couple remains estranged from the British royal family following public allegations of mistreatment, particularly regarding Meghan’s experience as a mixed-race member of the monarchy.

Harry has made brief trips to the UK, including for King Charles III’s coronation and after the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

The couple also extended well-wishes to Princess Kate after news broke of her cancer battle earlier this year.

With Love, Meghan is poised to further solidify Meghan’s brand as a lifestyle influencer while showcasing her talents and interests to a global audience.

