Meghan Makes Surprise Appearance At Paris Fashion Week

The Duchess of Sussex appeared at Paris Fashion Week to support a fashion designer friend over the weekend.

Meghan attended the Balenciaga show after making the solo trip across the Atlantic.

She has worn a number of designs by the fashion house’s new creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and the visit reflected “her support for his new creative chapter”, a spokesman for the duchess said. It was her first time at the fashion spectacle for more than a decade, reports the BBC.