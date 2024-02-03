Megan Thee Stallion Wanted A Rihanna Moment – Nicki Minaj

American rapper, Nicki Minaj has claimed that her colleague, Megan Thee Stallion attempted to “milk” Tory Lanez, whom she had a beef with, adding that she wanted a “Rihanna and Chris Brown” situation.

New Telegraph recalls that Lanez was sentenced to ten years imprisonment following an allegation of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and two other felonies after he was dragged to court by Megan Thee Stallion for shooting her in the feet at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020.

Speaking in a recent X space with her fans, Nicki Minaj stated that Megan Thee Stallion took legal action against Tory Lanez because she wanted “a Rihanna moment.”

Rihanna achieved more fame and commercial success after she opened up about the physical abuse she was suffering at the hands of her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown.

While Chris Brown was “cancelled,” Rihanna became endeared to many music lovers because of the physical abuse.

According to Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion was desperately chasing the same “moment” with her recent saga with Tory Lanez.

She said, “This is so obvious. She (Megan Thee Stallion) wanted a Rihanna moment so badly.

“But here is the thing, Rihanna is known for just being herself; you-get-what-you-see, you-see-what-you-get type of vibe.

“So, Rihanna never would milk something. You can tell she couldn’t wait to move on with her life.”