Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On Taking A Break From Music

American rapper and songwriter, Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday announced that she is taking an indefinite break from music to “heal.”

In a recent interview with Instyle, the Grammy Award-winning artist said her fans should only expect new music when she is in a “better place.”

According to her, she is now focused on healing.

She said, “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

She however said, “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out.”

She went further to say that life is all about balance.