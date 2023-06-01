New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Megan Thee Stallion…

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On Taking A Break From Music

American rapper and songwriter, Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday announced that she is taking an indefinite break from music to “heal.”

In a recent interview with Instyle, the Grammy Award-winning artist said her fans should only expect new music when she is in a “better place.”

According to her, she is now focused on healing.

She said, “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

She however said, “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out.”

She went further to say that life is all about balance.

Tags:

Read Previous

Fuel Subsidy: CSOs Threaten Nationwide Protest, Give 7-Day Ultimatum 
Read Next

Tech: Expert Calls For Support For Girls, As Abia Girls Make History

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023