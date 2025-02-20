Mega Rally In Honour Of Kaura, Tinubu Excites Gov. Idris

Share

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu has appreciated the people of Kebbi State, especially the organisers of a Maga Rally in honour of him and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the good works they were doing.

He made this disclosure on Wednesday during the Mega Rally to appreciate both the Governor and Mr President held at Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Delivering his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor who expressed satisfaction over the rally, appreciated the people, especially those who saw good in what the present administration was doing to the good people of Kebbi State and what the president was doing to Nigeria.

He noted with dismay that some people were going round to speculate that some people in Kebbi have gang-up against the President to honour Kauran Gwandu, however, “today, all the representatives of the presidency have seen the gathering is not only for Kaura but also Present Tinubu.”

The governor advised those speculating the rumour to come back to their people, saying that politics was all about caring for the people not residing in Abuja to propagate lies.

Gov. Idris noted that the state government was working hand-in-hand with the federal government to bring development to Kebbi State, adding that the federal government under the leadership of Mr President has a hand in every development that comes to Kebbi State.

Speaking on agriculture, Dr Idris assured that as long as he remained the governor, no farmer would buy fertilisers again, adding that he would also sustain the payment of Hadaya (sacrificial ram) for the state’s intending pilgrims.

“I want to assure our intending pilgrims that I will continue to pay for their Hadaya as long as I remain the governor of Kebbi State,” he assured.

The governor disclosed that his administration had renovated 1,816 schools, and constructed 237 new ones in an effort to raise the standard of education in the state.

On workers, Dr Idris said the present administration under his watch was not owing workers any salary, gratuity, pension, death benefit, or leave grant.

He assured that as government of the people, “I want a situation where we touch every aspect of human life. In line with this, we have just settled NECO and WAEC examination fees for all the indigene students of Kebbi State.

“We have spent N6.5 billion on the empowerment of 6,500 people under Kaura Cares, where each beneficiary went home with the sum of N100,000 to enable him/her to become self-sufficient,” he said.

The governor thanked President Bola Tinubu for the good work he had been doing for Kebbi State and assured him that Kebbi State remained his own and would continue to be.

“No government brought different empowerment programmes like that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Therefore, we in Kebbi are 100 per cent in support of Mr President,” he assured.

Also speaking the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the Federal Government of Nigeria was set to construct Natsini-Kangiwa-Kamba road at the sum of N35 billion.

Bagudu reiterated the significance of the road, which he said was very vital to rural dwellers, especially farmers and other residents of the area.

He described Gov. Idris as a blessing to the Kebbi people while President Tinubu was also a blessing to Nigerians.

The minister also identified the Koko-Dabai road as another very important road to Zuru Emirate and the state at large which had been under construction.

While expressing happiness to be part of the gathering, Bagudu said he was not surprised at the large turnout of people who attended the event.

He said the essence of democracy was to bring positive development to people and “Kauran Gwandu has been able to deliver such dividends of democracy to his people, again in less than two years, he has been able to fulfil his campaign promises.”

A representative of the presidency and a member House of Representatives, representing Lagos State, Mr James Falake, appreciated the people of Kebbi for their support not only to Gov. Nasir Idris but also to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When I came, I saw the people happy and I too am very happy,” he said.

The lawmaker observed that for the country to be better, it has to go through some pains but the pain would soon be over, adding that President Tinubu would never disappoint Nigerians.

Earlier, the Chairman, of All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi State chapter, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru urged the people of Kebbi to sustain the glaring support for Kauran Gwandu to enable him to deliver the needed dividends of democracy to Kebbi people.

In his speech, the leader of the organisers and Member Federal House of Representatives representing the Suru/Bagudo federal constituency, Hon. Bello Ka’oje told the people that their aim of bringing people of Kebbi State together was to show appreciation to Gov. Nasir Idris for the good work he has been doing.

“We Stand with Kaura that is our mission and also stand with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the good work they have been doing for Nigerians” he added.

He then called on the people of the state to continue to support the present administration under the able leadership of Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, “Your Excellency Sir, we pray for you to succeed.”

