Mega Financial Fraud Impossible Without Lawyers’ Support – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Ola Olukoyede says no mega financial fraud, especially illicit financial flows, is possible without lawyers’ support.

Olukoyede stated this during the opening of the 6th Annual Criminal Law Review Conference in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NANS) reports that the 5-day event is titled: “Optimising the Administration of Criminal Justice in Nigeria: How to Navigate Emerging and Systemic Challenges of Insecurity and Economic Hardship.”

According to the EFCC chief, the transfer of huge funds into offshore accounts, preferably in tax haven, is aided by lawyers.

He said: “The most traumatic discovery of the EFCC in recent years was the subjugation of national interest and wellbeing to personal interest by lawyers who aided briefcase foreign investors to fleece the nation in dubious transactions.

