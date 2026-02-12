Mega Dairy, Cattle Ranches Head To Ogun As Tinubu Backs Abiodun’s Agricultural Drive

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced plans to establish what he described as the largest dairy and cattle ranches in Nigeria in Ipokia and Yewa South Local Government Areas, with an initial capacity of 5,000 herds of cattle.

The governor disclosed this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Strategic Stakeholders Meeting held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Abiodun said the projects would be sited in Ogun State at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that construction work would commence soon.

According to him, the initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen food security, boost local agricultural production, and deepen value chains across the state.

“The biggest dairy and cattle ranches will soon be established in Yewa South and Ipokia Local Government Areas. This is at the instance of Mr. President. These farms will start with 5,000 herds of cattle, and work will begin very soon,” the governor said.

Abiodun commended President Tinubu for what he described as bold and audacious economic reforms, noting that the policies have stabilised the foreign exchange market, eliminated multiple exchange-rate regimes, and boosted Nigeria’s foreign reserves to about $45 billion.

He further praised the President for his consistent goodwill towards Ogun State, listing several federal interventions and approvals.

“There is nothing I have asked Mr. President for Ogun State that he has not approved, whether it is the Sagam-Ijebu Ode Road reconstruction, the funding of the Eba oil discovery, or the resuscitation of OKLNG.

“Mr. President travels around the world, and whenever investors express interest in Nigeria, he tells them, ‘I think where you want to go is Ogun State,’” Abiodun stated.

The governor said President Tinubu’s leadership has rekindled hope among Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, stressing that the performance of the APC-led Federal Government has strengthened public confidence in the party and the need to secure a second term.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements over the past six years and eight months, Abiodun said Ogun State has recorded measurable progress in education, infrastructure, job creation, youth and women empowerment, healthcare, agriculture, housing delivery, technological innovation, industrial growth, and economic expansion.

He disclosed that over 1,700 kilometres of roads, including major highways have been constructed across the state; more than 7,000 housing units delivered; and over 400 Primary Healthcare Centres upgraded and fully equipped. He added that Ogun State is on the verge of becoming an oil-producing state.

Abiodun explained that the stakeholders’ meeting was convened to enable party members to engage, assess progress, and strategise on emerging political challenges.

He urged party faithful to avoid acrimony and personal interests, stressing unity as the state approaches another electioneering season.

“We are entering the electioneering year, a season that demands unity of purpose, maturity of conduct, and discipline of thought.

“As we approach the upcoming congresses, they must unite us, not divide us. A united APC is an unbeatable APC,” he warned.

Among party leaders present were former Governor Olusegun Osoba; Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide; Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) of Ogun West; Senator Shuaib Salisu of Ogun Central; and House of Representatives Chief Whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Isiaka Salako; State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi; former deputy governors; lawmakers; local government chairmen; and other party stakeholders.