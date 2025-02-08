Meetings Africa 2025 projected to boost South Africa’s tourism economy

Share

Ahead of this year’s Meetings Africa 2025, which is scheduled to hold between February 24 and 26, 2025, South Africa tourism economy has been projected to receive a boost as the annual gathering is expected to witness record attendance. This was disclosed at the media event launch by South Africa Stock Exchange.

The three-day travel and tourism trade event, which will be staged at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg in the Gauteng Province, will be hosted by South African Tourism, in partnership with the Gauteng Tourism Authority, Johannesburg Tourism Company and the Sandton Convention Centre.

This year’s event holds even greater significance as it sets the stage for the G20 Summit, which will be hosted on African soil for the first time in November this year.

In 2024, Meetings Africa had a direct economic impact of R145 million, with an additional indirect impact of R275 million, bringing the total contribution to South Africa’s economy to R420 million. This builds on 2023’s success, when the event contributed R388.5 million, with R133.9 million directly and R254.5 million indirectly injected into the economy.

In her keynote address during the launch, South Africa’s Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille highlighted the event’s role in linking Africa business events product owners with influential international buyers.

According to her, “Meetings Africa 2025 aims to continue to spotlight Africa’s diverse destinations and unique offerings for business events by unlocking Africa’s Opportunities Through Quality Connections.

‘‘The event serves as a platform for business deals, knowledge sharing, and cross-sector partnerships, with a strong emphasis on enabling meaningful networking opportunities to support industry growth.

The Acting Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mlungisi Mabaso, noted, “As a city of a thousand hellos, we are the beating heart of business connections for South Africa and the continent. Events like Meetings Africa not only attract visitors to our shores, but they also help the residents of our city and country by creating economic opportunities that generate jobs, boost our township economy, and grow our already solid reputation as a premier business hub for the continent.”

During the launch event, a panel discussion featuring key industry leaders, including, Nombulelo Guliwe, CEO of South African Tourism; Barba Gaoganediwe, Head: Destination Marketing and Communication at the Gauteng Tourism Authority; Rick Taylor, CEO of The Tourism Company; Glenton De Kock, CEO of Southern African Association for the Conference Industry (SAACI) as well as Gwen Ncube: Director for Stakeholder Relations at Small Tourism Enterprise Association (STEA) focused on the importance of harnessing the power of business events for the benefit of the African continent.

Now in its 19th year, Meetings Africa is pivotal for boosting the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions industry (MICE) across the African continent. It is also a powerful strategic platform that helps local Small Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) foster partnerships and build networks. With more than 40 countries already represented by the registered delegates, Meetings Africa 2025 promises to create quality connections while promoting inclusive economic growth.

