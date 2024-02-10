Meetings Africa 2024: Tourism Minister Underscores Significant Contribution to Country’s Economy

The eagerly-awaited Meetings Africa 2024 trade show is set to inject a surge of energy into the business events sector on the African continent while significantly boosting South Africa’s economy. This was the assertion made by South Africa’s Tourism Minister, Patricia De Lille, during the media launch of South African Tourism-owned strategic business event trade show, Meetings Africa. The launch was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, recently. Minister De Lille expressed confidence that this year’s show, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre between February 26 and 28, will bring even more value to all delegates and the global business events sector as a whole.

contribution to country’s economy Meetings Africa brings hundreds of exhibitors, buyers, and key global business events sector decision-makers under one roof and has become a sought-after platform by exhibitors and buyers alike. With the show attracting thousands of attendees, it is expected to propel the tourism sector’s growth forward, capitalising on its robust recovery momentum. “Building from the successes recorded in previous years, Meetings Africa 2024 will no doubt enhance the already upward trajectory of our business events and tour- ism sector’s performance. At this year’s event, we anticipate the attendance and participation of more than 350 exhibitors, 350 local and international buyers, over 20 international media and more than 3 000 delegates”, said Minister De Lille.

Last year’s edition of Meetings Africa contributed a staggering R388.5 million to the South African economy, creating and sustaining 753 jobs while also generating significant business deals worth millions of Rands for exhibitors. Emphasising Meetings Africa as a Pan-African trade show, Minister De Lille highlighted its critical role in telling the African story and promoting the continent as a premier destination for business events and tourism.

No less than 19 African countries expected to participate in this year’s show as exhibitors will look to showcase their various destinations and products to the strong contingent of international buyers drawn from 52 countries. De Lille said, “Meetings Africa offers a perfect platform to tell the African story. This is an essential platform for us as Africans to collaborate and present the continent’s compelling narrative to global buyers and audiences. Themed, ‘Africa’s success built on quality connections’, the event serves as a rallying call for us to champion the African continent as a coveted destination for business events.

We must leverage this platform to narrate our compelling story as Africans”. The Minister emphasised that the economic advantages stemming from hosting the event will extend beyond the host province, Gauteng, and will be felt even in some of the small towns and villages outside the host province. In pursuit of this goal, pre and post-tours have been meticulously