Meetings Africa 2024: New African Exhibitors To Inject Diversity, Excitement

Excitement is steadily mounting for Meetings Africa 2024, with the inclusion of four new dynamic African exhibitors. These additions promise to enrich the diverse array of proudly African products and services showcased during the event. Meetings Africa is the premier trade show within the Meetings, Incentives Conference and exhibition (MICE) sector on the African continent.

The event is a critical platform for industry professionals to network, share best practices and explore the latest trends and innovations within the sector. The 2024 Meetings Africa event is scheduled to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre between February 26 and 28, 2024. Amongst the exhibitors for Meetings Africa 2024 are new entrants Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Tanzania and Zambia.

These include the Galaxia Group from Egypt, with offices across the Middle East; the Mangalis Hotel Group from Cote d’Ivoire; MICE Solutions DMC from Tanzania, and Willch Travel and Tours from Zambia. Their participation will further enrich the Meetings Africa line-up as they join 17 other exhibiting product from African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Togo, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Swazi-Tourism, welcomes the four new exhibitors, adding that this will help to showcase the continent’s dynamic offerings in the business events sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new exhibitors, their addition proves what we have been saying: that this upcoming edition of the event is poised to be the most substantial and dynamic one to date. These exhibitors bring a treasure trove of exciting and top-notch products and services. Their presence will thus enhance the already impressive diversity of offerings at Meetings Africa. These exhibitors will in- fuse the event with fresh perspectives and opportunities for the delegates, making it a not-to-be-missed occasion for anyone in the business events sector,” said Nzama.