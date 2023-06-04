New Telegraph

June 5, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Meeting You A…

Meeting You A Virgin At Age 21 Made Me The Happiest Man – Isreal DMW Praises Wife

Vinkmag ad

Israel DMW, the logistics manager of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido has praised his wife for maintaining her virginity until marriage.

In celebration of his wife’s 22nd birthday, Israel commended her wife for staying true to herself.

Taking to his Instagram story to share the good news,  Israel revealed that meeting his wife as a virgin at the age of 21 made him the happiest man.

He also made mentioned how it has become rare and uncommon in Benin, their hometown, and Nigeria in general, for a woman to remain a virgin.

“My dearest wife. Meeting you as a virgin at 21, makes me the happiest man forever. It is never common in our Benin and Nigeria. Never at all. Thanks so much”.

Tags:

Read Previous

Bosso, Flying Eagles bow to South Korea
Read Next

US-Based Nigerian Musician, Ache Sule, Speaks On Her New Single, ‘Singer’

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023