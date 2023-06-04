Meeting You A Virgin At Age 21 Made Me The Happiest Man – Isreal DMW Praises Wife

Israel DMW, the logistics manager of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido has praised his wife for maintaining her virginity until marriage.

In celebration of his wife’s 22nd birthday, Israel commended her wife for staying true to herself.

Taking to his Instagram story to share the good news, Israel revealed that meeting his wife as a virgin at the age of 21 made him the happiest man.

He also made mentioned how it has become rare and uncommon in Benin, their hometown, and Nigeria in general, for a woman to remain a virgin.

“My dearest wife. Meeting you as a virgin at 21, makes me the happiest man forever. It is never common in our Benin and Nigeria. Never at all. Thanks so much”.