Meeting the People’s Needs Through Effective Palliative Distribution, Nasarawa Example

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has taken a bold step in the distribution of the Federal Government palliatives to the under-privileged members of the public, to cushion the harsh effects of the removal of fuel subsidy. The governor has gone from local government to local government and from ward to ward to personally distribute the food items and ensure that the reported case of diversion is not repeated. CHEKE EMMANUEL, reports the joy that greeted the governor’s gesture

Taking the distribution personal

Since Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State flagged off distribution of the Federal Government palliatives to vulnerable citizens of the state meant to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal by the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu led government, he has personally gone round the state to ensure that materials get to the targeted beneficiaries and at the right time.

In demonstrating leadership by example, Governor Sule, did not only personally go round the nooks and crannies of the state to distribute the palliatives personally, but, he spent much time at the various centers distributing the palliatives and cash to the beneficiaries, thereby ensuring that the items gets to the right places and persons and at the right time without hitches.

Few days after the flag off of the distribution exercise in Lafia, the state capital, the shocking news of the arrest of some officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) by the Department of State Service (DSS) for alleged involvement in a syndicate which specialises in diversion and sale of the Federal Government palliatives broke.

Governor’s angst over diversion

Upon receipt of the news, the governor in his characteristic manner of due diligence, accountability, prudent management of public resources and the quest to achieve result, wasted no time by ordering a diligent investigation on the arrest of the said Agency’s officials allegedly involved in the diversion and sale of the palliatives and to ensure that the officials are not spared if found wanting.

In exercising the tenacity of his administration’s principles of accountability and prudent management of resources, Governor Sule issued a stern warning and directed that any government official caught involved in any untoward act or criminality should be apprehended by relevant authorities and made to face the full wrath of the law henceforth.

He wondered why some government officials who are supposed to be exemplary in exhibiting the fear of God in conducting affairs of government under their trust would throw caution to the wind by betraying the trust entrusted in them.

The governor’s position which was conveyed in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba and made available to newsmen recently, quoted the governor as saying tthat, “The Nasarawa State Government has received with sense of satisfaction, the progress by the Department of State Service (DSS), in the arrest of some officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), alleged to be part of a nationwide syndicate which specialises in diverting relief materials donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and victims of flood in the state”

“His Excellency Engr Abdullahi A. Sule has always championed the fear of God Almighty in the way officials conduct affairs of government under their trust. “The Governor therefore notes that it is unfortunate that, while the Federal and State Governments are working relentlessly to alleviate the hardship being faced by the victims, some government officials will shamelessly collude with criminal elements and get involved in the diversion and sale of the materials.

“The administration of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule has remained consistent since assumption of office on May 29th, 2019 in the prudent and transparent management of state’s meager resources, just as accountability in governance has been the watchword of the A.A Sule administration and so, will not condone any act of indiscipline and criminality from any official of the government.

“Engr Abdullahi A. Sule as Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum is poised to support the DSS in casting it’s net widely and getting to the root of the activities of this nefarious syndicate, so that those found wanting are meant to face the full wrath of the law, no matter how highly placed.

“The Nasarawa State Government is ready to support the DSS and the Judiciary in ensuring that, those among our citizens in Nasarawa State who might be found wanting at the end of investigation are punished accordingly, to serve as deterrent to other criminal minded public officials.”

Throwing its weight behind the governor’s backing of the DSS arrest and investigation of the state’s Agency officials, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly also set up a 7-man committee to investigate the alleged diversion of Federal Government palliatives by state government officials with the resolve to punish those found wanting.

Assembly back’s investigation

The legislature took the decision when a member representing Doma South constituency at the state house of Assembly, Hon. Musa Abubakar drew the attention of the lawmakers over alleged diversion of palliatives in his constituency under matters of public importance during plenary in Lafia.

Since then, Governor Sule has continued to personally go round the distribution centers and to electoral wards and communities across the state steadily to distribute the palliatives and cash personally and ensuring that the items gets to the right beneficiaries across the state and are not diverted.

Speaking at the flag off of the distribution of the palliatives at the Emir’s palace in Lafia recently, Governor Sule said that the palliatives, an initiative of President Tinubu to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on the Nigerian masses is to be distributed to citizens of the state irrespective of political affiliations.

He explained that out of the N5 billion promised by the Federal Government, the state has so far received only N2 billion, adding that some additional number of bags of rice was also received. Sule said for effective distribution of the palliatives, the state government would visit the over 3,000 polling units across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state to distribute the bags of rice and maize to its residents.

He said, “On behalf of the Federal Gov- ernment, I would like to sincerely apologise to the good people of Nasarawa State because of the hardship created as a result of the removal of petroleum subsidy. “Today, we are here to begin the distribution of palliatives to residents of the state. You all have been hearing that N5 billion was released by the Federal Government.

Yes, it is true that the amount was approved. But how it will be done is that N4 billion will be given as cash to each state, while N1 billion worth of maize will also be given to each state. “But out of the said amount, we have so far received N2 billion and we are waiting for the remaining palliatives from the Federal Government.

So, we decided to start the distribution exercise to reduce the hardship on our people. “We will be visiting all our polling units to give the items directly to the people, because this is not about politics or a political party. It is for the entire people of Nasarawa State.” The governor further stated that the state government has engaged the various religious bodies, traditional rulers, community leaders , youths as well as officials of government to ensure a seamless distribution of the items.

Community leaders hail initiative

In a goodwill message at the event, Emir of Lafia and chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), thanked President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule for thinking alright to give palliatives to cushion hardship of the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government on Nigerians.

“On behalf of our people, we say thank you to Mr President for thinking alright, especially now that times are not quite easy for people since after some of these good policies of government, there is some effects which will definitely as we already assured our people that this is temporary, after sometime it will ease off and the good times would be back to us again.”

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Special Duties on Humanitarian Services and Non Governmental Organisations ( NGOs), Margaret Elayo said the palliatives was part of President Tinubu’s effort towards cushioning the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on the citizens and charged those in charge of the distribution to ensure that the items get to the target beneficiaries.

In demonstrating examplary leadership as father of all, and to match words with action, Governor Sule took the distribution of the palliative to strongholds of the opposition in the state, insisting that the distribution is irrespective of political party affiliation. Distributing the palliative in Akwanga, headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area, Sule said he distributed palliative in Wakama, in Akun Development Area of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, as well as Gwanje electoral ward, in Akwanga LGA, two strongholds of the opposition that vehemently resisted his reelection.

He emphasised that being the governor, he is a father to all citizens of the state and as such would not discriminate in the distribution of palliatives. “These palliatives are to be distributed irrespective of political party affiliation. Beneficiaries are to be drawn from across the 11 wards. In Akun, those that I entrusted the distribution in their hands include the village head of Wakama, where it was said I recorded the least votes during the governorship election.

“I gave them to distribute to the people because it’s my responsibility as a leader who is a father to all, including those from Wakama and Gwanje in Akwanga.” In continuation of the distribution of the palliatives to vulnerable people in the state, Sule personally witnessed the distribution of 50kg bags of rice, as well as N5000 cash given to each beneficiary in Wamba and Akwanga Local Government Areas and Akun Development Area in Nasarawa Eggon local Government Area of the state.

At Akwanga, the governor distributed additional 1000 bags of 7.5kg bags of rice, with each beneficiary getting four bags. In each of the venues where 1000, 50kg bags of rice were distributed, Sule took the opportunity to explain the rationale behind the exercise. His words, “This is actually an initiative of our dear President Bola Tinubu, who has realised the hardship that is created as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy. He came up with the idea that every state of the federation would be given N5bn to go and provide palliatives.

“This N5bn is coming as N4bn in cash to every state and N1bn in the form of grains. In our own case, it’s maize that we are receiving for N1bn. So far, we have already received N2bn, and that is what we are using to provide these palliatives. The remaining N2bn would come in due course.” He explained that, the state is also not left out in cushioning the impact of the removal of the fuel subsidy, as according to him, civil servants in the state would receive ten thousand naira allowance for the next six months.

This would cut across both the state and local government levels. Similarly, pensioners across both the state and local government levels would receive five thousand naira monthly for the next six months. The Governor explained that, both the state and local government areas would incure additional expenses running for the next six months, to the tune of N4bn and N1.8bn respectively. “This means that, in addition to the money from the Federal Government, the state government is also spending another N4bn,” he stated.

Sule explained that it became necessary to proffer explanations in Akwanga, his home local government, because that is where his administration is facing relentless criticism, noting that as soon as the state recieve the balance of the N2bn, the same exercise would be repeated across the state. He appealed to the beneficiaries at the event to allow others to benefit when the grains are to be distributed.

He used the opportunity of the event to appreciate traditional rulers, for their support towards ensuring that the exercise is carried out peacefully and in line with what his administration sought to achieved. In his welcome address, Chairman, Akwanga Local Government Area, Hon. Safiyanu Isa Andaha, appealed to to the governor not to allow for the distribution of the palliative through proxy. Hon. Andaha insisted that all those shortlisted as beneficiaries from across the 11 wards, must appear in person to receive the palliative.

Royal blessings

Earlier in a goodwill message, the Chun Mada, HRH Dr. Samson Gamu Yare, while appreciating the government for the gesture, however appealed to the beneficiaries to imbibe the spirit of showing gratitude. The royal father noted that, it would not be fair for the people to collect the palliative and to turn around and be criticising the government.

The governor continued the distribution of the palliatives at Awe, Obi and Keans Local Government Areas where he didtributed 50kg bags of rice each to 3,100 beneficiarie. He also presented N5,000 cash to each of the beneficiaries across the three local government areas accordingly. Speaking during the exercise, Governor Sule said, “This is a continuation of the distribution we have carried out in other local government areas of the state and these palliative care in many forms.

Just yesterday, we gave the approval that all civil servants; both at the state and the local government areas should receive N10,000 as their palliatives. “In addition, we said that all our pension- ers both at the state and local government levels will begin to receive N5,000 each, which will last for six months. “We also have an ongoing programme of the social investment programme called “Kudin AA Sule”, which we have been distributing to beneficiaries every month.

We are resuming that distribution today and have increased the number of beneficiaries. This is aimed at cushioning the effects of this hardship that is being created as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.” He assured that the state would distribute more palliatives and urged the people who were not captured in the first round of the distribution to exercise patience.

Gratitude

In her remarks, Commissioner, Ministry for Special Duties, Humanitarian, Social Services and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Princess Margaret Elayo, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sule for their commitment and dedication to the welfare of the people of the state. Elayo said the state had made progress in the distribution of the palliatives in several local government areas as well as development areas and learnt valuable lessons along the way.

She said that the state government was committed to addressing the areas that require improvement to ensure that palliatives were distributed to the targeted beneficiaries. On their parts, the Emir of Awe, Alhaji Isa Abubakar Umar III, the Osana of Ke- ana , Alhaji Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo III, and the Zhe Migili, Dr Ayuba Agwadu, who spoke separately, all appreciated the Federal Government for the gesture and cautioned beneficiaries against selling the palliatives Interestingly, Governor Sule, has directed the immediate payment of N10,000 and N5,000 respectively to civil servants and pensioners in the state as part of the palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on them.

He gave the directives after meeting with labour leaders at the Government House in Lafia. Consequently, Sule directed the state Accountant General, Head of Civil Service, Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Director General, Nasarawa State Pension Bureau, as well as the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (AL- GON), to liaise, with a view to commencing the payment of the palliatives immediately.

“The arrangement for the palliatives is very simple. The Federal Government will give us N4 billion in cash, as well as N1 billion in grain in order to cushion the hardship created by the removal of the fuel subsidy. “The N1 billion is going to be in form of a loan which the state is going to pay back. The N4 billion is going to be divided into two; N2.08 billion would be borne by the Federal Government, N1.02 billion is by the state. It is a grant and loan combined. Every state has taken N2 billion so far,” said Sule.

Conditions for the grant, loan

The governor explained that even at that, there were conditions tied to the money given by the Federal Government on how the money is to be expended. “A lot of people don’t understand much about that N4 billion. The way it was calculated was that we are going to buy 100,000 bags of 50kg rice at N40, 000 per bag, and share in the state.

That is the understanding of Mr. President. Part of it is loan, part of it is grant. But you are going to buy 100,000 bags of rice. “This one that we are talking about that we are giving as palliative, including the N10,000 and N5,000, is not out of this N2 bil- lion. I think it’s good that we have that clear understanding.

The local governments are giving out of their improved allocation, out of the improved revenue that we are getting as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy,” Sule explained. Governor Abdullahi Sule had distributed palliatives in Keffi, Karu, Lafia and Doma and Nasarawa and Toto local government areas, including cash amid cheers from the beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries react

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent in an interview did not hide their feelings including, Amadu Amegwa, Musa Aliyu, Amina Abubakar and Sarah Nathaniel and Sa’adatu Maigari, all hailed President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule for the palliatives and prayed for success of their administrations. “All we have to say is thank you President BolaTinubu and our governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule for giving us rice and money” said elated Sa’adatu Maigari.