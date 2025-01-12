Meeting Portable Was Refreshing – Skepta

Share

Popular British rapper, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr. better known as Skepta has revealed that meeting controversial Nigerian singer, Habbeb Okikiola, also known as Portable was refreshing.

New Telegraph recalls that in 2023, the British rapper had invited the controversial singer to the United Kingdom (UK) where they shot and collaborated on a song titled “Tony Montana”

Taking to his X page on Sunday to hail the Nigerian singer, Skepta spoke on his relationship with Portable.

According to him, he had met a lot of folks who were fake in the industry, but Portable struck him as different in a refreshing way.

READ ALSO:

He noted that he could relate to some of the things the “Zazuu” crooner does even though he doesn’t do them himself.

Skepta said: “I’ve met so many fake guys in this game, meeting Portable was refreshing #TonyMontana. Whatever Portable do I recognise, dropping daily snippets, jumping gate, walking the street with bank statements?

“I may not do it myself but I know that energy and I respect it #TonyMontana”

Also, Skepta responded to those who had warned him to be very careful with the controversial singer due to his volatile nature.

In response to them, Skepta said; “Some of you people’s Tweets are like a broken record. Zzzz”

See post below;

Share

Please follow and like us: