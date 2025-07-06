Meet Tommyphyll, Nigerian-born Artist Making Waves In Canadian Music Scene

Nigerian-born recording artist and producer Tommyphyll is steadily rising as a notable voice in Canada’s music scene, captivating audiences with his genre-defying sound and dynamic live performances.

Based in Winnipeg, the multi-talented musician born Tomiwa Omolayo is gaining attention for his innovative fusion of Afrobeats, 80s synth-pop, and soulful orchestral elements, a style he calls “Afrodiem.”

Known for creating music that uplifts and empowers, Tommyphyll describes his songs as “feel-good empowerment anthems” for people navigating life’s many battles whether emotional, spiritual, or personal.

“Everyone is either fighting to become something, fighting for something, or fighting against something,” he explains. “My music is meant to serve as a guide or a weapon to help listeners through those battles.”

Tommyphyll’s musical journey formally began in 2018, when he recorded his first vocals using GarageBand on his iPhone. That moment, he says, sparked a realization about his creative potential and commitment.

“If I could consciously spend this many hours trying to perfect something, then I would most definitely be successful at it,” he recalls. “That was the beginning of everything.”

In 2020, he independently released his debut album ART OF DREAMS, written, produced, and mastered entirely by himself. Most recently, he dropped a 4-track EP titled LOVE ME LIKE THE FIRST DAY in April 2024, which has received strong support from fans and peers.

Tommyphyll has performed at major music festivals across Canada, including Rainbow Trout, Blurfest, Soul Supreme, and Afroswitch. In June 2024, he delivered a solo performance at the Winnipeg Sea Bears’ halftime show at the Canada Life Centre, playing to a crowd of over 7,000. He has also shared the stage with acclaimed artists such as Kizz Daniel, Ruger, NSG, BXXN, Odumodublvck, Azanti, L.A.X, and even entertainment icons like Basketmouth, AY the Comedian, and Rotimi.

When asked about future collaborations, Tommyphyll dreams big, listing artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Jon Bellion, Hans Zimmer, Tems, Adekunle Gold, and Rema. He also has brand ambitions involving Arsenal FC, Nike, Dr. Martens, and Nigerian designer Mai Atafo.